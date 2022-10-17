AES Industries, Inc. Acquires Sunoptics Prismatic Skylights from Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.
The acquisition expands AES Industries, Inc. offering of products and solutions.
Tallassee, AL, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AES Industries, Inc. (AES) has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. to purchase its Sunoptics Prismatic Skylights business.
AES expects the transaction to close on November 10, 2022.
Sunoptics designs and manufactures prismatic skylights and daylighting delivery systems that harness the power of the sun to maximize the cost-effective energy savings of daylighting in classrooms, offices, retail and warehousing applications.
AES, one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of roof curbs and provider of specialty recycling and landfill avoidance programs, has worked with Sunoptics since 1994. The AES and Sunoptics relationship grew substantially when owners of national retail stores recognized the benefits of high-performance prismatic daylighting for energy efficiency, increased productivity, and retail sales.
Nationwide, there are well over one million AES roof curbs that have been installed in conjunction with Sunoptics Prismatic Skylights.
“The acquisition of Sunoptics expands AES’ product and solutions offerings, strengthening our ability to provide planned-reactive replacement as aging skylights reach their end-of-life status,” said Jason Benton, President of AES Industries, Inc. “Our goal is to create a seamless transition period so that Sunoptics customers continue to receive the best in industry quality and delivery to meet their project needs.”
About AES Industries, Inc.
AES industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and the company has four manufacturing-recycling centers, strategically located across the country, in Alabama, Nevada, Texas, and West Virginia. The company has expanded both their product and service offering to many national building owners and operators with the AES Mechanical Services Division (2004) as well as building system recycling services through AES Reclaim (2007). The combination of these services, including the new addition of Sunoptics Prismatic Skylights, will reduce our customers’ construction costs, improve sustainability tracking, and eliminate coordination with multiple suppliers and subcontractors.
AES expects the transaction to close on November 10, 2022.
Sunoptics designs and manufactures prismatic skylights and daylighting delivery systems that harness the power of the sun to maximize the cost-effective energy savings of daylighting in classrooms, offices, retail and warehousing applications.
AES, one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of roof curbs and provider of specialty recycling and landfill avoidance programs, has worked with Sunoptics since 1994. The AES and Sunoptics relationship grew substantially when owners of national retail stores recognized the benefits of high-performance prismatic daylighting for energy efficiency, increased productivity, and retail sales.
Nationwide, there are well over one million AES roof curbs that have been installed in conjunction with Sunoptics Prismatic Skylights.
“The acquisition of Sunoptics expands AES’ product and solutions offerings, strengthening our ability to provide planned-reactive replacement as aging skylights reach their end-of-life status,” said Jason Benton, President of AES Industries, Inc. “Our goal is to create a seamless transition period so that Sunoptics customers continue to receive the best in industry quality and delivery to meet their project needs.”
About AES Industries, Inc.
AES industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and the company has four manufacturing-recycling centers, strategically located across the country, in Alabama, Nevada, Texas, and West Virginia. The company has expanded both their product and service offering to many national building owners and operators with the AES Mechanical Services Division (2004) as well as building system recycling services through AES Reclaim (2007). The combination of these services, including the new addition of Sunoptics Prismatic Skylights, will reduce our customers’ construction costs, improve sustainability tracking, and eliminate coordination with multiple suppliers and subcontractors.
Contact
AES Industries, Inc.Contact
Allen Gunn
800-786-0402
www.aescurb.com
www.sunoptics.com
www.aesmechanical.com
www.aesreclaim.com
Allen Gunn
800-786-0402
www.aescurb.com
www.sunoptics.com
www.aesmechanical.com
www.aesreclaim.com
Multimedia
Categories