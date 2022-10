Silver Lining Riding Announces Its 2023 Showcase and Special Olympics Celebration

Waddell, AZ, October 17, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Silver Lining Riding (SLR) invites the public to attend their Annual Rider Showcase and Special Olympics Regional Show on February 25 and 26 at the Little Kentucky Stables in Waddell, AZ.This free event will showcase the organization’s riders in a recital and Special Olympics show with participants from other therapeutic horseback riding programs from throughout the Phoenix valley. In addition, the event will feature food, games, and a small marketplace for the whole family to enjoy.A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Silver Lining Riding was founded in 2011 to provide equine assisted learning and riding programs in the West Valley. They offer adaptive riding programs to individuals with physical, cognitive, or emotional challenges. SLR serves an average of 40 clients per week ranging in age from 4 to 80 years old.SLR is seeking vendors and community partners for the Annual Showcase event. For more information, please contact info@SilverLiningRiding.org or (520)329-7757.Event Information:What: SLR Annual Rider Showcase & Special Olympics Regional ShowWhen: February 25 and 26, 20238 am – 4 pm, gates open at 8 amSLR Student Show, Saturday 9 am – 4 pmSpecial Olympics Show, Sunday 9 am – 1 pmWhere: Little Kentucky Stables7220 N 185th Ave.Waddell, AZ 85355Webpage: www.silverliningriding.org