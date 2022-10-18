Globally Renowned Animal Communicator Sue London Gives Back to Pets in Need
Fort Erie, Canada, October 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sue London’s childhood dog Spot is the reason she does what she does today. “I suffered from abuse as a child,” says London. “so, I would talk to my dog, Spot and she comforted me by speaking back to me.”
Not realizing her gift at the time, and thinking this was a common experience for others, Sue soon started asking people: “Don’t you hear your pet?”
People laughed at the notion, and despite being subjected to ridicule, Sue’s incredible gift continued to grow. After suffering two near-death experiences – an allergic reaction to an anesthetic and then a burst intestine that was misdiagnosed – her abilities grew even stronger.
A message from her grandfather (who had passed away) came through to her. He told her that she needed to use her gift to help pets and owners cope, heal and move forward.
"I never know when a message will come through," says Sue. "Recently, I was on a TV show, and I kept seeing this dog at the feet of the host, and the name 'Coco' kept popping into my head. I later found out it was the name of the host’s pet who had recently passed away." Click here to view Sue London’s interview on Your TV Niagara with host Mike Balsom.
Sue has been sharing her abilities with local communities in Ridgeway, Fort Erie, St. Catharines, and Crystal Beach. She has also partnered with PetValu in St. Catharines for a series of talks, events, and hands-on healing. She will teach attendees about Reiki and how to decipher signs from their pets (living and crossed over). “Sometimes it’s hard for people to comprehend or understand my gift until I tell them something there is no way I could know or show them how to bring relief to their pets,” adds Sue, “I am always glad to bring joy to someone who may be going through a loss, or grief, or not knowing how to help their pets physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.”
On November 21 and 22, Sue will be offering a ZOOM, Level 1 Pet Reiki Class and will be donating a portion of the proceeds from those classes to Tails of the North Dog Rescue, a registered charitable organization that helps dogs find their forever homes. “November is my birthday month, and it is significant because every new birthday reminds me of what I have been through. Nothing makes me happier than knowing I will celebrate another year by giving back to animals in need.”
Sue will be partnering with various PetValu locations and other pet stores and businesses for a series of talks, fundraisers, events, reiki trainings, teachings on how to clear energy for owners and their pets, and other essential techniques to live much happier and more fulfilling lives. She will also be partnering with various charities to raise awareness about a variety of issues and important social and community causes.
Some of Sue’s upcoming talks and event topics include:
The Healing Power of Pets: A talk that Sue has shared with mental health groups, Ronald McDonald House, and transition houses for abused women. This personal discussion focuses on her journey through abuse with her pet by her side. The talk also shares information about her doing pet therapy at children’s hospitals, and nursing homes as well as animal adoption events.
Energy Management And Protection For You And Your Pet: This talk is about how a person’s emotions and physical being affects their pets. She shares information on how to stay healthier, how to clear energy from yourself and your pet, and have a healthy living environment. This talk is filled with tools and techniques (and homework) everyone can learn. She is eager to share the techniques in this talk with wellness groups, spiritual groups, and businesses that might be interested in this topic.
If you own a business, community group, or charitable organization in Southern Ontario, and would like to connect with Sue on speaking engagements and event opportunities for your community, clientele, and their pets (in-person or digital), please visit: www.youranimalcommunicator.com.
