Globally Renowned Animal Communicator Sue London Gives Back to Pets in Need

Sue London has been sharing her abilities with local communities in Ridgeway, Fort Erie, St. Catharines, Crystal Beach and other parts of Southern Ontario. She has also partnered with PetValu in St. Catharines for a series of talks, events, and hands-on healing. She will teach attendees about reiki and how to decipher signs from their pets (living and crossed over).