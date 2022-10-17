The Hard Money Lions with the King of Hard Money is on YouTube
One-of-a-kind reality show that will undoubtedly change the way people think about borrowing and lending money for “Real Estate Investing” projects; “Hard Money Lions” is here to show you the ups and downs, the ins and outs, the pretty and the ugly of a unique industry that can make you rich.
Los Angeles, CA, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HML Investments launches a one-of-a-kind reality show that will undoubtedly change the way people think about borrowing and lending money for “Real Estate Investing” projects; “Hard Money Lions” is here to show you the ups and downs, the ins, and outs, the pretty and the ugly of a unique industry that can make you rich.
“It does not matter which side you are on, whether you are the Lender or the Borrower, 'Hard Money' is a great way to build wealth,” says Executive Producer of the show and CEO of HML Investments, Yanni Raz.
Viewers will see Yanni Raz, The King of Hard Money's unorthodox ways of doing business, his extravagant lifestyle and how he uses it to prove that this industry is the best business you can be in.
Hard Money Lions takes you through the daily tasks of a “Private Money” Loan Officer, whether prospecting in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or Miami, talking to existing clients, closing deals nationwide, looking at properties, signing loan docs, or just chilling in their headquarters, Lion’s Lounge in Southern California. Viewers will see and hear directly from savvy investors trying to squeeze the best terms their “Private Money Lenders” have, can or want to offer.
Hard Money Lions premiered on YouTube in October 2022 and it promises to offer many episodes of high learning content full of adrenaline and excitement.
About HML Investments:
HML Investments is a top Hard Money Lender firm in California with over 15 years of Hard Money Lending experience. We lend to new and experience residential Real Estate Investors nationwide. We fund fix and flips projects, ground up construction and single and multi-family rental loans. We can fund and deal, anywhere.
For more information, press only:
Yanni Raz
818-308-4443
yanni@hmlinvestments.com
For more information on Product: www.hmlinvestments.com
Social Media access:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Razitup
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/razitup
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hml-investments
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingofhardmoney
Twitter: https://twitter.com/razitup
“It does not matter which side you are on, whether you are the Lender or the Borrower, 'Hard Money' is a great way to build wealth,” says Executive Producer of the show and CEO of HML Investments, Yanni Raz.
Viewers will see Yanni Raz, The King of Hard Money's unorthodox ways of doing business, his extravagant lifestyle and how he uses it to prove that this industry is the best business you can be in.
Hard Money Lions takes you through the daily tasks of a “Private Money” Loan Officer, whether prospecting in Los Angeles, Las Vegas or Miami, talking to existing clients, closing deals nationwide, looking at properties, signing loan docs, or just chilling in their headquarters, Lion’s Lounge in Southern California. Viewers will see and hear directly from savvy investors trying to squeeze the best terms their “Private Money Lenders” have, can or want to offer.
Hard Money Lions premiered on YouTube in October 2022 and it promises to offer many episodes of high learning content full of adrenaline and excitement.
About HML Investments:
HML Investments is a top Hard Money Lender firm in California with over 15 years of Hard Money Lending experience. We lend to new and experience residential Real Estate Investors nationwide. We fund fix and flips projects, ground up construction and single and multi-family rental loans. We can fund and deal, anywhere.
For more information, press only:
Yanni Raz
818-308-4443
yanni@hmlinvestments.com
For more information on Product: www.hmlinvestments.com
Social Media access:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Razitup
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/razitup
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hml-investments
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingofhardmoney
Twitter: https://twitter.com/razitup
Contact
HML InvestmentsContact
Yanni Raz
818-308-4443
hmlinvestments.com
Yanni Raz
818-308-4443
hmlinvestments.com
Categories