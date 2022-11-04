Making Dreams Come True Gala to Support the Fairy Godmother Foundation of New York, Inc., November 18, 2022 at Terrace on the Park
Bayside, NY, November 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Making Dreams Come True” is the theme of the 6th Annual Costume Ball and Gala on November 18, 2022 at Terrace on the Park, benefiting The Fairy Godmother Foundation of New York, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charity based in Bayside, Queens. The foundation has made 160 “dreams come true” for children and young adults living with complex medical/developmental challenges since it began 5 years ago. The Foundation was founded as a legacy of Linda Shohatee, a brave young woman who spent more than half of her life in hospitals but was able to live life to the fullest because of special Fairy Godmothers who endeavored to make her dreams come true. The Fairy Godmother Foundation of New York replicates some of the kindness Linda experienced through its dream program - granting manageable, meaningful experiences to enhance the quality of life of children and young adults living with medical, physical, and developmental concerns. Recent impactful dreams include:
- 5-day resort retreat for a teen with intensive health care needs and her family.
- One year of adaptive swimming lessons for a teen who survived a brain tumor and now lives with severe visual impairments.
- A gaming computer and desk for an 11-year-old with complex medical problems.
- Family memberships to local zoos and aquariums for 4 children with cancer.
2022 Gala Honorees
The Foundation will honor two outstanding individuals at the November 18 event.
- Dr. Tomoaki Kato, a renowned pioneer in multi-organ transplant surgery. Dr. Kato is Surgical Director of Adult and Pediatric Liver and Intestinal Transplantation at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
- Joseph Sciame, Vice President of Community Affairs at St. John’s University. Mr. Sciame is a leader in the Italian American Community and the President of the Sons of Italy Foundation.
The Fairy Godmother Foundation was started by Kathleen Capitulo PhD, RN, a nurse advocate and executive who has devoted most of her career to advocating for vulnerable populations and leading care. The Foundation Board includes nurses, a physician, nurse practitioners, teachers, social workers, an attorney, a creative content designer, non-profit leaders and a parent of persons with developmental challenges.
Learn more about the foundation and the gala at www.nyfairygodmother.org/gala. Tickets must be purchased by November 7, 2022.
Contact them at nyfairygodmother@gmail.com or call 718-490-2322.
- 5-day resort retreat for a teen with intensive health care needs and her family.
- One year of adaptive swimming lessons for a teen who survived a brain tumor and now lives with severe visual impairments.
- A gaming computer and desk for an 11-year-old with complex medical problems.
- Family memberships to local zoos and aquariums for 4 children with cancer.
2022 Gala Honorees
The Foundation will honor two outstanding individuals at the November 18 event.
- Dr. Tomoaki Kato, a renowned pioneer in multi-organ transplant surgery. Dr. Kato is Surgical Director of Adult and Pediatric Liver and Intestinal Transplantation at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
- Joseph Sciame, Vice President of Community Affairs at St. John’s University. Mr. Sciame is a leader in the Italian American Community and the President of the Sons of Italy Foundation.
The Fairy Godmother Foundation was started by Kathleen Capitulo PhD, RN, a nurse advocate and executive who has devoted most of her career to advocating for vulnerable populations and leading care. The Foundation Board includes nurses, a physician, nurse practitioners, teachers, social workers, an attorney, a creative content designer, non-profit leaders and a parent of persons with developmental challenges.
Learn more about the foundation and the gala at www.nyfairygodmother.org/gala. Tickets must be purchased by November 7, 2022.
Contact them at nyfairygodmother@gmail.com or call 718-490-2322.
Contact
Fairy Godmother Foundation of New YorkContact
A.J. Cincotta-Eichenfield
917-992-1740
A.J. Cincotta-Eichenfield
917-992-1740
Categories