Biomed Industries, Inc. (“Biomed”) Today Announced the Closing of Its Merger with MedAware Systems, Inc., (“MedAware”)

Biomed Industries, Inc. (“Biomed”) today announced the closing of its merger with MedAware Systems, Inc., (“MedAware”), in which all issued and outstanding common shares of capital stock of MedAware will be exchanged for common stock of Biomed at a ratio of 5.33 shares of MedAware for 1 new common share of Biomed. The transaction valued at an aggregate of $20 million, to be paid by 2,259,170 common shares of Biomed. At present, Biomed has approximately 76,354,075 common shares issued.