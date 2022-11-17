Heart Dance Records Partners with Vacation Jams to Announce “reJAMinate,” a Music-Based Wellness Retreat in Scenic Puerto Morelos, MX

Heart Dance Records partners with Vacation Jams to announce “reJAMinate,” a music-based wellness retreat in Puerto Morelos, MX. The reJAMinate festival boasts regular performances both on the beachfront and rooftops, as well as engaging opportunities for healing, yoga classes, sound therapy, a full-service spa, and opportunities for limitless social interaction. reJAMinate creates the optimal environment for individuals to reconnect with themselves and form a meaningful community with others.