Lego Artists Coming to Jacksonville
On December 10-11, some of the countries most acclaimed LEGO Artists will be in Jacksonville for the BrickUniverse LEGO fan event. Each Artist will have a gallery filled with their LEGO creations and each event attendee will have the opportunity to not only meet them, but can ask questions about their work.
Jacksonville, FL, November 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Come see, learn and build at one of the largest LEGO fan events in the country. Organizers of BrickUnverse are excited to be returning to Jacksonville and noted, "there are only a limited number of tickets available left for there Saturday sessions."
Professional LEGO Artists from around the country will be at BrickUniverse showcasing hundreds of LEGO creations. There will be massive, large-scale creations as well as small intricate works. Also, there will be vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures and more. New for 2022, there will be LEGO building zones.
Show Hours:
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022
General Admissions - 9:30 AM -12:30 PM or 1:00 PM-4:00 PM
Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022
General Admissions 9:30 AM -12:30 PM or 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location:
Jacksonville Fairgrounds, 510 Fairground Place, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Buy your tickets online today at www.BrickUniverseJax.com.
Contact
BrickUniverseContact
Angela Beights
434-906-3068
www.BrickUniverseUSA.com
Angela Beights
434-906-3068
www.BrickUniverseUSA.com
