Ink-a-Dink Bookstore, General Motors, Candlewick Press, and American Booksellers Association Partner to Benefit “STEM Reads” Book Giveaway and Hindi’s Libraries
Through this program, thousands of copies of Christina Soontornvat’s The Last Mapmaker have been given to readers in underserved communities.
Caledonia, MI, November 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Part of Ink-a-Dink’s core mission is to get books into the hands of more readers everywhere,” says owner Kim Childress. “As part of our community give-back, we are constantly looking for places to donate and share books, and we are proud to partner with publishers such as Candlewick Press in such publishing initiatives.”
Through the STEM Reads Book Giveaway program, Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore was able to provide free copies and garner attention for Hindi’s Libraries, a nonprofit organization bringing books to children throughout the world.
With the goal of distributing 20,000 copies of a special paperback edition of The Last Mapmaker to readers in underserved communities, the #STEMReads program is funded in part by General Motors’ Future Fiction Collective program, which aims to encourage young readers to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through the consumption of science fiction and fantasy, such as The Last Mapmaker, by Christina Soontornvat.
In the Thai-inspired fantastical world of The Last Mapmaker, the status of one’s ancestors dictates social position, with the first gold ring of lineage awarded on one’s 13th birthday. But not for Sai. She has worked hard to keep her identity hidden. What has saved her from being discovered so far is her unexpected apprenticeship with the greatest mapmaker of their time, Master Paiyoon. An opportunity to escape unexpectedly arises when the Queen orders naval expeditions to travel and map the boundaries of the kingdom, as assistant to Master Paiyoon, who has secrets of his own. Once aboard, she finds espionage, danger, and she learns they are traveling to the mythical world of the Sunderlands, legendary home to the great dragons of old. During a journey of unexpected discoveries and exploration of unknown lands, what happens forever changes Sai’s life, her views, and her expectations. Through this fantasy adventure, readers find a safe space to explore and apply themes of identity, integrity and injustice in our own lives today. A sea-faring tale with a wholly satisfying ending that will appeal to boys and girls ages 8-12, with excellent classroom potential.
The American Booksellers Association, Candlewick Press, and General Motors announced the “STEM Reads” (#STEMReads) book giveaway on March 31, 2022, with free resources, giveaways, and special author appearances continuing through May 2023. And now through December 31, 2022, Ink-a-Dink has three additional special edition copies for give-away. Find giveaway details and spotlight review on Ink-a-Dink.com.
About
The Last Mapmaker, by Christina Soontornvat, Apr. 12, 2022, Candlewick Press, Ages 8-12, 9781536204957
Christina Soontornvat is the award-winning author of more than a dozen books for children of all ages, including Newbery Honor books A Wish in the Dark and All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team. In addition to being an author, she is passionate about STEM and STEAM and holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in science education.
Candlewick Press is an independent publisher based in Somerville, Massachusetts. Visit Candlewick online at candlewick.com.
Contact:
Jamie Tan
Publicity Manager, Candlewick Press
jamie.tan@candlewick.com.
The American Booksellers Association (ABA) is a national not-for-profit trade organization that celebrates books and believes in the power of independent bookstores in their communities. Learn more at bookweb.org.
Contact:
Ray Daniels
Chief Communications Officer, American Booksellers Association
ray@bookweb.org
General Motors aims to encourage young readers to explore their interests in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through consuming science fiction and fantasy writings; an element of GM’s larger initiative The Future Fiction Collective, focused on diversifying the science-fiction genre and STEM literature, creating more space for representation from underserved communities.
Contact: Hina Baloch
Executive Director, Diversity Equity and Inclusion, Sustainability, Data Analytics and STEM, Education Communications, General Motors
hina.baloch@gm.com.
Since its inception in 2018, Hindi’s Libraries have collected more than 385,000 books, partnered with more than 700 organizations worldwide spanning across all 50 states and internationally. Honoring the legacy of Dr. Hindi Krinsk and sharing her love of reading and literature with children around the world. “Changing the story, one book at a time,” Hindi’s Libraries has been featured on Fox, NBC, CBS, People, and USA Today. Learn more at HindisLibraries.org.
Contact:
Leslie Gang
Co-Founder, Hindi’s Libraries
leslie@hindislibraries.org
Ink-a-Dink bookstore’s mission is to get excellent books into hands of children of all ages and their adults, offering free resources, discounted products, and bulk ordering for schools, libraries, museums and nonprofits, especially those facing funding cuts. Recipient of the James Patterson Holiday Bookstore Bonus, Ink-a-Dink proudly partners with publishers to provide resources for parents, educators, and readers of all ages. Affiliate of Childress Ink, learn more at Ink-a-Dink.com.
Contact:
Kim Childress
Kim@childressink.com
