Boe L. Bowen, Managing Attorney of The Bowen Law Firm, P.L.L.C., is Recognized by Top 100 Registry as the 2022 Attorney of the Year
Boe L. Bowen, Managing Attorney of The Bowen Law Firm, P.L.L.C., is Recognized by Top 100 Registry as the 2022, Attorney of the Year, and is due to be Featured on the Cover of the Top 100 Lawyers, 2022 4th Quarter Edition
Houston, TX, January 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Boe L. Bowen of Houston, Texas is Top 100 Registry's Attorney of the Year for 2022. Mr. Bowen is the managing attorney of The Bowen Law Firm, PLLC, Cypress, Texas. Rooted in unparalleled integrity, ingenuity, and excellence, the attorneys of The Bowen Law Firm, PLLC provide top-notch legal representation to its diverse clientele. They serve clients throughout the greater Houston area, including Harris, Waller, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties, Texas. Mr. Bowen and other highly skilled attorneys are equipped to litigate various family laws, such as divorce, adoption, child custody/visitation, divorce with or without children, child support modifications, collaborative law, enforcement of family court orders, termination of parental rights, prenuptial/postnuptial agreements, guardianship, and paternity, among others. The Bowen Law Firm, PLLC fights tenaciously as a personal injury firm to recover maximum compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and suffering. The Bowen Law Firm, PLLC has expertise in garnering past, current, and future medical expenses directly related to injuries sustained by accident, lost wages if the accident forced the client to miss work while recovering, lost earning potential if the injuries rendered the client unable to return to the job, damages for physical pain and mental anguish, and property damages, among others. Mr. Bowen and his firm also specialize in car accidents and tractor trailer & commercial vehicle accident-related claims. They understand the intricacies involved in navigating loopholes of insurance companies and will work tenaciously to obtain the best possible results for their clients. The firm also offers will/trust planning, administration services, estate planning, probate services, civil litigation, and representation in estate litigation. Mr. Bowen assists clients in the power of attorney, long-term care decisions, end-of-life arrangements, estate administration, and estate litigation.
Mr. Bowen and his staff understand the overwhelming and stressful nature of legal matters and take all the steps to make the process smoother for all parties. Based on the ethos of providing legal insight and advocacy needed to protect the interests and achieve client goals, The Bowen Law Firm delivers personal attention to all cases. To ensure victory, no stone may be left unturned, no avenue unexplored. Their commitment is complete and their attention to detail for each case is unsurpassed. Under his preeminent leadership, the firm has helped countless clients attain the desired outcomes.
Born and raised in Texas, Mr. Bowen is the first in his family to attain a post-secondary education. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication and History magna cum laude from Sam Houston State University at Huntsville, Texas. Subsequently, Mr. Bowen obtained his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas, in 2013. Licensed to practice in the State of Texas, Mr. Bowen is a pioneer in his field. During law school, he worked as a research assistant and tutor. He also participated in its mock trial program under the legendary trial attorney, Jerry Galow. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Trial Lawyers College with Gerry Spence. Before becoming the managing attorney at The Bowen Law Firm PLLC, Mr. Bowen clerked for the Harris County Attorney’s Office. Supported by decades of experience, he focuses on estate planning, probates, wills & trusts, family law, and divorce & litigation. Certified as a Mediator, he serves as a Family Mediator and an Arbitrator who offers services in all Alternative Dispute Resolution Matters. As an experienced attorney, Mr. Bowen has demonstrated his well-honed skills coupled with the versatility to tackle the most complex legal cases and achieve incredible results clients deserve. Revered for his legal acumen, Mr. Bowen has garnered praise for his cross-examination skills, which he masterfully employs to seamlessly unravel the core of his adversary's claims and his summations before jurors. Mr. Bowen uses his unique and innate talents to navigate the complex legal system adroitly. To remain abreast in his profession, he maintains professional alliances with numerous organizations, including the prestigious Texas Bar College. Well-known for his exceptional litigation skills, Mr. Bowen is a leading attorney in his fields.
Mr. Bowen and his staff understand the overwhelming and stressful nature of legal matters and take all the steps to make the process smoother for all parties. Based on the ethos of providing legal insight and advocacy needed to protect the interests and achieve client goals, The Bowen Law Firm delivers personal attention to all cases. To ensure victory, no stone may be left unturned, no avenue unexplored. Their commitment is complete and their attention to detail for each case is unsurpassed. Under his preeminent leadership, the firm has helped countless clients attain the desired outcomes.
Born and raised in Texas, Mr. Bowen is the first in his family to attain a post-secondary education. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication and History magna cum laude from Sam Houston State University at Huntsville, Texas. Subsequently, Mr. Bowen obtained his Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas, in 2013. Licensed to practice in the State of Texas, Mr. Bowen is a pioneer in his field. During law school, he worked as a research assistant and tutor. He also participated in its mock trial program under the legendary trial attorney, Jerry Galow. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Trial Lawyers College with Gerry Spence. Before becoming the managing attorney at The Bowen Law Firm PLLC, Mr. Bowen clerked for the Harris County Attorney’s Office. Supported by decades of experience, he focuses on estate planning, probates, wills & trusts, family law, and divorce & litigation. Certified as a Mediator, he serves as a Family Mediator and an Arbitrator who offers services in all Alternative Dispute Resolution Matters. As an experienced attorney, Mr. Bowen has demonstrated his well-honed skills coupled with the versatility to tackle the most complex legal cases and achieve incredible results clients deserve. Revered for his legal acumen, Mr. Bowen has garnered praise for his cross-examination skills, which he masterfully employs to seamlessly unravel the core of his adversary's claims and his summations before jurors. Mr. Bowen uses his unique and innate talents to navigate the complex legal system adroitly. To remain abreast in his profession, he maintains professional alliances with numerous organizations, including the prestigious Texas Bar College. Well-known for his exceptional litigation skills, Mr. Bowen is a leading attorney in his fields.
Contact
Top 100 Registry Inc.Contact
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
Categories