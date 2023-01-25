DSV Places Initial Order for 10 Electrified Trucks as Part of North American Emissions-Reduction Initiative

As part of an early adopters’ program and a first step in reducing the climate impact of its North American road freight business, DSV has placed an initial order for 10 of Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX units for its North American long-haul lanes. The trucks running on electricity and renewable natural gas will support DSV in offering low-emission services across its Pan-American routes.