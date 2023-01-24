SOCIA TAP: a Groundbreaking Link-in-Bio Tool Simplifies Website Creation for Businesses and Individuals
SOCIA TAP, a company has launched a powerful and innovative link-in-bio tool that provides businesses and individuals with a cost-effective and convenient solution for creating an online presence. SOCIA TAP's platform offers a range of features such as galleries, text sections, a blog, a shop, a digital business card, video, an ask me anything section, tips and testimonials, curate an experience, monetize your links and more. This solution simplifies the process of website creation.
Denver, CO, January 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aundrea Hasselbach launches SOCIA TAP, a Groundbreaking link-in-bio tool. A new solution for businesses and individuals to establish an online presence.
Aundrea Hasselbach, CEO of SOCIA TAP, today announced the launch of SOCIA TAP, a powerful and innovative link-in-bio tool that provides businesses and individuals with a cost-effective and convenient solution for creating an online presence.
SOCIA TAP is a one-page website solution that merges the convenience of a link-in-bio with the functionality of a website. It allows users to easily create a professional and effective online presence without the need for a traditional website. The platform offers a range of features such as galleries, text sections, a blog, an e-commerce shop, a membership club link, a digital business card, curate an experience link, Google review link, video links, an ask me anything link, opt-in email form, tips and testimonials link, services links, add a downloadable PDF link, monetize your links and more.
"We understand that creating a website can be a daunting and time-consuming task, especially for small businesses and individuals," said Aundrea Hasselbach, CEO of SOCIA TAP. "SOCIA TAP simplifies the process by providing a user-friendly platform that allows users to quickly and easily create a website that represents their brand and helps them stand out from the competition."
SOCIA TAP is also mobile-friendly and optimized for social media, providing a seamless browsing experience for users on-the-go. Additionally, it gives valuable insights into user behavior, such as click-through rates and conversion rates, allowing users to optimize their online presence and marketing efforts.
SOCIA TAP is available now for just $12/month. To learn more about SOCIA TAP and to sign up for a free subscription, visit the website.
About SOCIA TAP
SOCIA TAP is a link-in-bio tool company, focused on providing innovative solutions for businesses and individuals looking to establish an online presence. SOCIA TAP is the latest addition to the company's portfolio of products and services. CEO/Founder, Aundrea Hasselbach has been a disruptor in the website space for over 20 years.
Contact:
Aundrea Hasselbach
Phone: 303-895-6196
Email: info@sociatap.com
Website: www.sociatap.com
