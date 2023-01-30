New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Expands Cancer Care Network to Upstate Locations
Newburgh, NY, January 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, announce its plan to expand cancer care access to Orange County. The expanded footprint will provide patients across those locations with the distinct benefits of a comprehensive community cancer center. The expansion plan will begin in Newburgh, with the first center located at 611 Gidney Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550, led by experienced hematologist-oncologist Dr. Umangi Patel.
NYCBS is a leading practice in the national OneOncology partnership, the network of independent community oncology practices. With access to OneOncology technology, integration support, and capital, NYCBS will provide access to cutting-edge oncology care, including clinical trial research across upstate New York.
“Our expansion plan demonstrates our commitment to ensuring patients in every NY community have access to new treatment options close to home, and it represents a significant step forward in our regional growth strategy,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NYCBS. “We are excited to enter Newburgh and welcome Dr. Patel to our network.”
NYCBS’ development plan— driven by an increase in patient volume— aims to eliminate access barriers and reduce disparities and the burden of cancer in both the region and throughout New York State. With one of the largest geographical coverages in the marketplace, serving approximately a million patients a year, NYCBS intends to reach many more cancer patients with its unique, patient-centered care model.
NYCBS offers an integrated and comprehensive approach that combines medical oncology, hematology, surgery, radiation, infusions, clinical trials, and supportive services to improve the quality of life throughout the cancer care continuum.
Over the last three decades, Dr. Patel has built a strong presence in the Newburgh community and a reputation for excellence. "We’re excited to grow our practice and introduce patients to the enhanced patient experiences and services NYCBS offers," said Dr. Patel.
To make an appointment with Dr. Patel, call (845)561-6100. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
