Stanford University Welcomes Brent Jones - Artist in Residence - Dept. of Music
Music Workshop and Concert at Stanford University featuring Brent Jones Free to the public.
Stanford, CA, February 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stanford University welcomes Brent Jones.
Riding high on the success of his smash hit single “Nothing Else Matters,” Billboard #1 Most Added Song in the Country, Music Educator and award-winning inspirational artist Brent Jones will be in residence at Stanford University for three days starting Feb. 8, 2023.
Presented by the Department of Music & the Office for Religious & Spiritual Life, in collaboration with Cardinal Calypso, African & African American Studies, Black Community Services Center, and the Stanford Gospel Choir, JDI Entertainment artist Brent Jones is one of gospel music's preeminent recording artists who's critically acclaimed new album, "Nothing Else Matters," was recently named one of the "Best Albums of 2022" by the prestigious Journal of Gospel Music.
"With my song's movie debut last month on the Hallmark Channel, our sold-out European Tour of Switzerland & Italy over the holidays, to the recent launch of my new radio show (The Brent Jones Show) on Power 88.1 FM, Las Vegas' top-ranked urban station, what an awesome year it's been already. What an honor to serve in residence at iconic Stanford University, one of the top universities in the world!" says Brent Jones.
About Brent Jones:
Featured in the blockbuster DreamWorks movie “Trolls World Tour” (starring Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick & Mary J. Blige), a hit song collaboration "Time" with pop star Ariana Grande, and a new Billboard #1 plaque for his contributions to the Trolls World Tour movie soundtrack, what a year it's been for gospel star Brent Jones. To add to this spectacular year, Brent was recently awarded Gold & Platinum records by the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) - to certify over a million albums sold of “Awaken My Love,” his critically acclaimed collaboration with superstar Childish Gambino (who made history as the first rapper to win Record of the Year & Song of the Year - 62nd Annual Grammy Awards).
About Stanford University:
One of the most prestigious universities in the world, Stanford was recently co-ranked #1 with Harvard University, MIT, and Oxford as the world's leading research and teaching institution (Higher Education Times). With a diverse student body of over 17,000 students and one of the largest campuses in US, Stanford boasts 85 Nobel Prize laureates, the alma mater of President Herbert Hoover, 74 living billionaires, and one of the leading producers of Fulbright Scholars, Marshall Scholars, and Rhodes Scholars.
