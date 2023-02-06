IMCI Technologies Releases New Internet of Things (IoT) Solution
Chantilly, VA, February 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- IMCI Technologies today announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) solution for Food Service, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Educational and even Industrial markets. The new solution technology brings about a cloud-based, mobile-enabled platform to automate and solve awareness, quality, reporting, compliance and even regulatory challenges for its customers.
Internet of Things (IoT) platform technologies are presently helping entire industries take advantage of cost-effective sensors that can provide the data required for process automation and implementation of Artificial Intelligence.
IMCI Technologies President Mr. Sam Zamani stated, “Industry 4.0 enabled by Internet of Things technology presents countless opportunities for organizations to improve their productivity and efficiency. IMCI is pleased to offer our new cost-effective, feature-rich IoT platform to meet the burgeoning demand for this technology.”
“IMCI’s 26 years’ of experience in delivering innovative remote monitoring solutions uniquely positions our company as a trusted partner for ensuring the success of our customers’ IoT initiatives,” Mr. Zamani continued.
IMCI Technologies is a leading global provider of commercial and industrial remote monitoring and control solutions. Established in 1992, IMCI designs, develops, manufactures, and provides software and hardware products along with related services for the integrated, intelligent monitoring, configuration, control, and management of network and physical infrastructure.
If you would like more information about this topic, please visit us on the web at www.imci.net/iot-solutions or call IMCI Media Relations at 703-467-2970.
