Multi-Grammy Nominated Producer Invited to Return to Berklee Abu Dhabi
Roger Ryan returns to teach at the preeminent institute of contemporary music and the performing arts.
Nashville, TN, February 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Producer and AfterTouch Music CEO Roger Ryan has accepted the invitation to return to The Performance Artistry and Leadership (PEARL) Certificate Program Berklee Abu Dhabi in the Saadiyat Cultural District. This makes Ryan the first producer and guest faculty to be invited back for four terms. He will re-join the super team of Grammy award-winning faculty instructors who are also currently active in the industry.
During the first part of the program Ryan will be working directly with the students in a variety of intense courses. Some of them focus on the creative process, songwriting, rehearsal techniques, transmitting feelings into music, and pre-production of their own tracks. During this term, one of the most anticipated activities that Ryan will offer is the one-on-one session with each artist which will include a deep-dive into song structure, song approach, song lyrics, and song arrangement so that they can begin to think about how their songs may be produced.
Artists from all around the world come to this program and will learn from Ryan’s production expertise, music industry experience, and will benefit from his passion to educate and inspire the next generation of artists. Ryan says he’s “excited about returning to the classroom with the next set of global music influencers." Roger Ryan is a multi-Grammy, Dove award-nominated and Juno award-winning producer and has considerable experience in a variety of music genres including Pop, Jazz, Country, World Music, Classical, Gospel, R&B and Hip-Hop.
The PEARL Certificate Program at Berklee Abu Dhabi is a competitive, project-based, experiential learning artist accelerator that arms selected participants with powerful tools and strategies in songwriting, production, marketing and entrepreneurship. Berklee College of Music is one of the largest contemporary music learning institutions in the world. The Abu Dhabi campus is unique because of its culturally diverse area, and apart from this campus, they have locations in the cities of Boston, Massachusetts and Valencia, Spain.
