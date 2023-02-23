E-La Lista Latina is Ready to Serve Hispanic and Mainstream Businesses Today
The Greater Kansas City Hispanic Business Community still needs La Lista Latina to help promote themselves to the Greater Kansas City Mainstream Community for more customers. Mainstream companies need La Lista Latina to reach the Hispanic Market. Hispanic Professionals need La Lista Latina to showcase their talents, contributions, and skills for board member opportunities and career advancement.
Kansas City, MO, February 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Re-Launch of E-La Lista Latina in the Greater Kansas City Area
Problem: Micro, small businesses and start-up businesses have no affordable and viable options for continuous 365-day advertising vehicles to promote themselves to gain clients in the Greater Kansas City area. Traditional and ethnic newspaper ads run about $588 for a 1/4 page ad for one week. Radio spots run about $750 a week, and 5,000 flyers with postage can run up to $13,000 easily. How can a Hispanic startup or micro business even get off the ground without having $30,000 in advertising to even being to make a difference? There must be a better way because there is still a need for an affordable way to promote a small business to gain clients.
Solution: Local Kansas City, Kansas Hispanic businesswoman of 30 years and author, Tina Medina, Ph.D. has decided to re-launch La Lista Latina to help fellow Hispanic and mainstream businesses and not-for-profits gain the advertising they need to promote themselves in the Greater Kansas City area to reach the Hispanic Market. La Lista Latina will now be an E-La Lista Latina which will be a “build as we go and publish” electronic business directory. Medina is working with her sister, Jessie Madrigal Medina, and Samantha Moll of LPC Consults LLC on this project. Jessie Madrigal Medina has retired for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City after 30 years of service and will serve as Co-Publisher of E-LLL. Moll is a small business creative force that is very talented. Her creative design and unique style make E-LLL very savvy and inviting.
Build as we Go and Publish
This means an E-LLL client can see their ad and profile immediately in two weeks from your point of sale and ad submission date. This means you know that E-LLL delivered 100% on our promise to promote you and your business or organization. You will also see how the progress of the E-La Lista Latina advertisement section in seven months.
E-La Lista Latina offers its clients the following:
1. E-LLL website that will feature the ad of the client to be shared with all clients and the Hispanic Community. This portion is already created.
2. E-La Lista Latina will have a client’s ad up in two weeks. Every two weeks the updated E- La Lista Latina Advertisement Section will be published and pushed into social media.
3. The Facebook La Lista Latina Business News Page which will feature a paid post on behalf of the business that will circulate to all the zip codes in the Greater Kansas City Area. This portion is already created.
4. A free E-LLL App will feature the E-directory so everyone in Greater Kansas City can download it. Hispanic and mainstream businesses, organizations, and institutions can be found by name and industry.
History of E-La Lista Latina
From 1993 to 1997, Medina was the creator and publisher of La Lista Latina, Kansas City First Hispanic Professional Directory, and Kansas City’s Hispanic Expo. Both businesses had 600 clients each, but the Kansas City Business Community and Market were not what it was today. Medina has continued to help Hispanic and mainstream clients in the area of marketing, public relations, and reaching the Hispanic Market. Her online market savviness has allowed her to market her books and services to a national audience since 2010.
Her approach has worked as she has been able to gain a national writing client base on Thumbtack and Amazon from her micro home business office in Argentine. Medina Oasis Media is the Publisher of E-La Lista Latina and we are ready to serve Hispanic and mainstream busineses today.
For more information, please contact Tina Medina, Publisher of E-La Lista Latina at (913) 244-1070. www.elalistalatinakc.com/
Problem: Micro, small businesses and start-up businesses have no affordable and viable options for continuous 365-day advertising vehicles to promote themselves to gain clients in the Greater Kansas City area. Traditional and ethnic newspaper ads run about $588 for a 1/4 page ad for one week. Radio spots run about $750 a week, and 5,000 flyers with postage can run up to $13,000 easily. How can a Hispanic startup or micro business even get off the ground without having $30,000 in advertising to even being to make a difference? There must be a better way because there is still a need for an affordable way to promote a small business to gain clients.
Solution: Local Kansas City, Kansas Hispanic businesswoman of 30 years and author, Tina Medina, Ph.D. has decided to re-launch La Lista Latina to help fellow Hispanic and mainstream businesses and not-for-profits gain the advertising they need to promote themselves in the Greater Kansas City area to reach the Hispanic Market. La Lista Latina will now be an E-La Lista Latina which will be a “build as we go and publish” electronic business directory. Medina is working with her sister, Jessie Madrigal Medina, and Samantha Moll of LPC Consults LLC on this project. Jessie Madrigal Medina has retired for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City after 30 years of service and will serve as Co-Publisher of E-LLL. Moll is a small business creative force that is very talented. Her creative design and unique style make E-LLL very savvy and inviting.
Build as we Go and Publish
This means an E-LLL client can see their ad and profile immediately in two weeks from your point of sale and ad submission date. This means you know that E-LLL delivered 100% on our promise to promote you and your business or organization. You will also see how the progress of the E-La Lista Latina advertisement section in seven months.
E-La Lista Latina offers its clients the following:
1. E-LLL website that will feature the ad of the client to be shared with all clients and the Hispanic Community. This portion is already created.
2. E-La Lista Latina will have a client’s ad up in two weeks. Every two weeks the updated E- La Lista Latina Advertisement Section will be published and pushed into social media.
3. The Facebook La Lista Latina Business News Page which will feature a paid post on behalf of the business that will circulate to all the zip codes in the Greater Kansas City Area. This portion is already created.
4. A free E-LLL App will feature the E-directory so everyone in Greater Kansas City can download it. Hispanic and mainstream businesses, organizations, and institutions can be found by name and industry.
History of E-La Lista Latina
From 1993 to 1997, Medina was the creator and publisher of La Lista Latina, Kansas City First Hispanic Professional Directory, and Kansas City’s Hispanic Expo. Both businesses had 600 clients each, but the Kansas City Business Community and Market were not what it was today. Medina has continued to help Hispanic and mainstream clients in the area of marketing, public relations, and reaching the Hispanic Market. Her online market savviness has allowed her to market her books and services to a national audience since 2010.
Her approach has worked as she has been able to gain a national writing client base on Thumbtack and Amazon from her micro home business office in Argentine. Medina Oasis Media is the Publisher of E-La Lista Latina and we are ready to serve Hispanic and mainstream busineses today.
For more information, please contact Tina Medina, Publisher of E-La Lista Latina at (913) 244-1070. www.elalistalatinakc.com/
Contact
Medina Oasis MediaContact
Tina Medina
913-244-1070
www.elalistalatinakc.com
Tina Medina
913-244-1070
www.elalistalatinakc.com
Categories