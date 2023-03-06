The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota Partners with STEM Fuse and Career Highways to Expand Early Workforce Development Initiatives
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is partnering with STEM Fuse, a STEM-focused curriculum provider, to bring "Career Highways," an AI-Powered Career Development platform to students. Helping students showcase their skills and explore opportunities within STEM and CTE (career tech) pathways.
“Providing the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota with the ability to mentor students, provide training and program opportunities, and discover great career opportunities is a win-win for our students, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota and STEM Fuse. We couldn’t be more pleased to be partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota to empower all youth to reach their full potential,” said Carter Tatge, CEO of STEM Fuse.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has more than 25 nationally tested and proven programs available in the areas of education, the environment, health, the arts, careers, drug and alcohol prevention, leadership development, and athletics. These programs address today’s most pressing youth issues teaching young people the skills they need to succeed in life. Visit the organization’s website to learn more: www.bgcmn.org.
About STEM Fuse
STEM Fuse is a leading K-16 EdTech provider focused on increasing student awareness and readiness for college and their careers. STEM Fuse provides students with a platform to plan, prepare and pursue their ongoing education and careers. Headquartered in South Dakota and with a long history of providing educational services to students in the Upper Midwest, STEM Fuse is committed to helping prepare students for health care and technical careers with a focus on rural awareness and education. To learn more, visit www.stemfuse.com.
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota
Since 1974, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has provided hope and opportunity to tens of thousands of young people. Our programs and services promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota offers programming to achieve outcomes in Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles and Good Character & Citizenship. The Club’s academic success programs enable youth to become proficient in basic educational disciplines, set goals, explore careers, prepare for employment, and embrace technology to achieve success in a career.
The STEM Fuse Career Highways platform provides a great value to students with a free lifetime digital portfolio to showcase their skills, work and to explore all the great opportunities their chosen industry has to offer.
To learn more, visit www.careerhighways.com.
