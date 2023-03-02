Anthem Awards Honor UPS & Black Voices from Big Brown - Produced by Atlanta Marketing Firm - Solution Road, Inc.
Solution Road Productions announced today that it has been named Best Bronze in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion, at the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.
Atlanta, GA, March 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Funded and created by UPS & produced by Solution Road, Inc. out of Atlanta, GA - Black Voices from Big Brown – Untold Stories of African Americans at UPS - Honored for Best Bronze - Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.
Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include: Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic, Christina Swarns, Executive Director, Innocence Project, Zarna Surti, Global Creative Director, Nike Purpose, Maurice Mitchell, National Director, Working Families Party, Lindsay Stein, Chief Purpose Office, Tombras, Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED), Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, The Ad Council, Emily Barfoot,Global Brand Director Dove, Unilever, Trovon Williams, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP, Roma McCaig, Senior VP of Impact, Clif Bar, Michelle Egan, Chief Strategy Officer, NRDC, Dinah-Kareen Jean, Senior Manager, Social Innovation, Etsy, Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD, Jad Finck, Vice President of Innovation & Sustainability, Allbirds, Christopher Miller, Head of Global Activism Strategy, Ben & Jerry’s, Shayla Tait, Director of Philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.
Solution Road, Inc.’s multi-media project for UPS – Black Voices from Big Brown - has won The Special Workplace Initiative Award in the Bronze Category.
“Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture,” said Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti. “The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the 2nd Annual Awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine, to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus.”
Jayson Martin, Procurement Finance Analyst for UPS, AABRG Communications Chair, and Black Voices Executive/Creative Producer said, “Black Voices from Big Brown holds a deep-rooted place in my heart. What started as a passion project to shine light on African American success truly took on its own existence, and seeing it reach so many people across a diverse spectrum is mind blowing! Being able to say that I was an integral part of bringing this to fruition and gaining recognition for it is touching. I am honored to have been recognized as part of a superb team by the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.”
Winners for the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the Winners Celebration in NYC. Fans will be able to hear from social impact leaders and their hallmark speeches at The Anthem Awards website.
The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 2nd Annual competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized in the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards.
About the Winner
Summary
This project was organized after the death of George Floyd by UPS CEO, Carol Tome, and The African American Business Resource Group at UPS. Solution Road, Inc., was responsible for the programs’ production.
Goals & Objectives
The goals and objectives were to show how African American employees at UPS suffered workplace racism and how they used their resiliency to move forward in a country and a corporate environment that was not friendly to black people.
Results & Impact
10's of thousands of dollars raised for The March Foundation in Atlanta, GA. This group helps young black men navigate the difficult ladder of corporate life.
About The Anthem Awards:
Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity; Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.
Categories