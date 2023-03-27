BlockOS AI Announces Plans to Renovate Blockchain Technology with Innovative Operative System

BlockOS AI, a technology startup focused on blockchain and AI solutions, has announced its plans to launch an innovative operative system that will allow users to mine through RAM and use AI to manage blockchain. The operative system, which will be based on GNU, will allow developers to build scalable blockchain applications with ease. With BlockOS AI, smart contracts can be written in any language, making the platform accessible to a wider range of developers.