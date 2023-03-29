Chicago Home and Green Living Event Returns to the Schaumburg Conv. Ctr. on April 1 & 2 with Free Admission & Parking
The Chicago Home & Green Living Show returns on April 1 and 2 to the Schaumburg Convention Center for its largest event ever with free admission and free parking for the largest and most diverse home improvement event in the Chicago area. Over 15,000 homeowners are expected to attend to meet and speak directly with professionals about remodeling, repairing and refreshing their homes.
Schaumburg, IL, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Chicago Home Show returns to the Schaumburg Convention Center with free admission and free parking for the largest and most diverse home improvement event in the Chicago area. Over 15,000 homeowners are expected to attend over the weekend to meet and speak directly with professionals about remodeling, repairing and refreshing their homes.
At over 50,000 sq. ft., this massive event hosts over 200 businesses showcasing thousands of the latest products, services and trends in all areas of home improvement for a true “One-Stop-Shopping” experience. Savvy homeowners will find the best solutions for all of their home improvement needs, while saving time and money with exclusive show discounts and offers, all with one easy visit to the show.
This year’s show includes a truly exciting addition for both the eco-conscious and the eco-curious. A new featured “Green Living Event” area sponsored by Kapital Electric will showcase more “Green,” eco-friendly, renewable and energy saving products and services than ever, along with free, educational and fun seminars throughout the weekend.
Special features include top-brand electric vehicles, Saturday test drives, E/V chargers, solar power systems, whole house battery systems, including the “Tesla Power Wall,” as well as the latest in cutting edge technology with hundreds of interactive and informative displays throughout the event.
Other exciting exhibits and displays include two outdoor lounges by IKEA and By The Yard, American Mattress’ Organic Collection, Radiant Panel Technologies’ interactive In-Floor display, Total Comfort’s zero gravity swings and Season Concepts Drop-In plunge pools and many more.
Attendees can treat themselves to Platinum Cuisine’s Free Live Healthy Cooking Shows throughout the weekend, and showgoers can register to win a free vacation to beautiful St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
This one-of-a-kind event will be hosted at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Dr. N., Schaumburg, just Southeast of Algonquin and Meacham Roads. The Schaumburg Home Show is open on April 1 and 2, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm each day.
For more information, visit www.SchaumburgHomeShow.com or call 630-953-2500.
Omni Media, Inc.
Scott Hardesty
1879 N. Neltnor Blvd. #332
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-953-2500
Event Logistics:
Schaumburg Convention Center
1551 Thoreau Drive, N.
Schaumburg, IL 60173
April 1 & 2
Open to the public 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday & Sunday with
Free Admission & Free Parking
www.SchaumburgHomeShow.com
Info@freehomeshow.com
Show Sponsors & Key Participants:
Kapital Electric
Lucid Motors
Renewal by Andersen
Midtown Home Improvements
American Mattress
IKEA
RPT – Radiant Panel Technologies
Grapetree Hotel – St. Croix, US Virgin Islands
Shelf Genie
Tuff Shed
Pella Windows & Doors
Able Garage
