Chicago Home and Green Living Event Returns to the Schaumburg Conv. Ctr. on April 1 & 2 with Free Admission & Parking

The Chicago Home & Green Living Show returns on April 1 and 2 to the Schaumburg Convention Center for its largest event ever with free admission and free parking for the largest and most diverse home improvement event in the Chicago area. Over 15,000 homeowners are expected to attend to meet and speak directly with professionals about remodeling, repairing and refreshing their homes.