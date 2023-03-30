Cal Coast Cares Foundation to Award Over $185,000 in Student Scholarships
Application Deadline is April 30, 2023
San Diego, CA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has announced that over $185,000 in student scholarships will be awarded this year to support college-bound high school seniors, current or former foster students and current college students in San Diego or Riverside Counties. The application period is now open, and the submission deadline is April 30.
The non-profit foundation will award a $2,000 student scholarship to selected recipients who will be pursuing higher education, have proven a commitment to academic excellence and community leadership, and meet the application criteria. To view the requirements and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3gSrjtZ. Recipients of first year foster student scholarships are eligible for second-year scholarships so long as they meet certain minimum academic requirements.
“Staying true to the legacy of our founders – who were local educators – we are committed to supporting students and teachers year after year. By giving back through student scholarships, we are honored to do our part in making a difference in the lives of deserving students in the region who are pursuing their dreams of attending a college or university,” said Rene McKee, Sr. Vice President, Community & Public Relations for Cal Coast Credit Union and Foundation Board member.
Established in 2015, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides scholarship opportunities for local students and grants for educators. You can help students and teachers by donating to the Cal Coast Cares Foundation here: https://bit.ly/3sOGWYZ.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
