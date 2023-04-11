Free Skateboard Lessons in Miami/Lake Worth, FL
Learn to skateboard at West Boynton Park and Recreation Center for free.
Miami, FL, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GOSKATE Skateboarding School is proud to announce that they will be offering free skateboard lessons to the public at West Boynton Park and Recreation Center, located at 6000 Northtree Blvd, Lake Worth, FL 33463, United States on Saturday, April 22 at 10 am.
The lessons will be taught by Todd Schoenburg, a certified skateboard instructor with over 20 years of experience in the field. Todd has helped more than 500 students to learn and improve their skateboarding skills. He is dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of skateboarding in a safe and supportive environment.
The free skateboard lessons are a great opportunity for individuals of all skill levels to try skateboarding or improve their skills. Skateboarding is an exciting and dynamic sport that requires a lot of practice and dedication, and these lessons are a perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to try their hand at skateboarding.
GOSKATE Skateboarding School is committed to providing high-quality instruction and ensuring the safety of all participants.
Skateboarding Instructor will be wearing branded GOSKATE Tee-shirt and distribute free giveaways.
“We are excited to offer free skateboard lessons to the public and help individuals learn and improve their skateboarding skills,” said Todd Schoenburg from GOSKATE Skateboarding School. “We believe that skateboarding is a great way to stay active, build confidence, and have fun. We look forward to seeing everyone at the park.”
To sign up for the free skateboard lessons, please visit GOSKATE Skateboarding School. Spaces are limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early.
Contact
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
