PAWS NY Releases Spanish-Language Video as Part of Maddie’s Fund Open Arms Challenge
The organization continues its outreach to Spanish-speaking New Yorkers, after releasing a webpage and printed materials in Spanish for those in need.
New York, NY, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY debuted its first Spanish-language promotional video this month, building even more connections within the Spanish-speaking community in New York City.
A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, PAWS NY helps older adults and individuals living with illness or disability take care of their pets, by providing volunteers to help with daily pet care needs, coordinating veterinary care, managing a Pet Pantry, and facilitating foster and emergency care when New Yorkers are hospitalized and need someone to care for their pets. Thanks to dedicated bilingual staff members, the organization has been able to provide services to more Spanish-speaking New Yorkers in recent years. As a response, PAWS NY has increased its outreach in the community as well, working to find both individuals in need of support and Spanish-speaking volunteers to provide services.
“Our amazing Bilingual Program Manager Victoria Leon has been instrumental in helping us connect with more New Yorkers, especially those for whom Spanish is their first language,” said Rachel Herman, the Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “We provide information about our programs and services in Spanish on our website (www.pawsny.org/espanol) and via printed materials, and this video is the latest project that supports our goal of being more inclusive and accessible to all New Yorkers.”
The video, which can be found on the PAWS NY YouTube channel (youtube.com/@PAWSnyVideo), was created by George Irizarry of Cosmo Street Editorial and features video footage by Levi Barrie, photography by David Andrako, and voiceover work by Victoria Leon.
PAWS NY has also submitted the project to the 2023 Maddie’s Fund Open Arms Challenge. This annual program within the animal welfare space encourages related organizations to pilot new approaches that open doors to new clients, adopters, community members, and volunteers, leveraging our resources to welcome the entire community and make animal welfare inclusive and accessible to all.
“New Yorkers speak more than 200 languages, according to nyc.gov, and we are hopeful that PAWS NY will one day be able to provide services in many different languages,” Herman said. “For now, we are thrilled to provide robust support to those who speak English and Spanish—two of the top languages in NYC—and this video provides one more piece of that puzzle with regards to that outreach.”
If you’d like to learn more about PAWS NY or sign up to volunteer, please visit our website at www.pawsny.org or www.pawsny.org/espanol.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
