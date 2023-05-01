New Imaging Center Opens in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brooklyn Imaging, a partnership between New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, and The Brooklyn Hospital Center (TBHC), a community hospital in Fort Greene/Downtown Brooklyn, reached a significant milestone by opening its newly established diagnostic imaging center at 172 Myrtle Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, just across the street from the recently opened 10,000 square-foot Brooklyn Cancer Center, another similar partnership between the two institutions.
Brooklyn Imaging addresses the community's demand for easier access to high-quality medical imaging. With cutting-edge technology and advanced diagnostic tests, the modern facility offers free parking, public transportation access, same-day appointments, and walk-in options, making sophisticated imaging services more accessible for Brooklyn and its surrounding communities.
“We are dedicated to making world-class care more accessible, convenient, and affordable in all the communities we serve," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “The opening of Brooklyn Imaging is a reflection of that commitment, and we are excited to open this remarkable resource for residents of Brooklyn and neighboring communities.”
The importance of community-based care has never been greater. With exceptional radiologists, including Dr. Pejman Dalaie, renowned for his skills in PET/CT, cardiac SPECT imaging, and the developing field of theranostics such as lutathera therapy for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), Brooklyn Imaging will provide its community with top-notch diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, PET/CT, and CT scans.
“Our prior partnership with NYCBS at The Brooklyn Cancer Center has been a big success. We are excited to continue partnering to bring a deeper and broader range of top-notch services to our community and borough,” said Gary G. Terrinoni, President and CEO of TBHC. “What is especially exciting is how these new alliances seamlessly complement each other to the benefit of patients. For instance, here at TBHC, our Radiology Department will supplement the Brooklyn Imaging offerings with a full range of mammography and minimally invasive biopsy services.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (833) 269-4624 or visit their website at brooklynimaging.com.
About Brooklyn Imaging
Our mission at Brooklyn Imaging is to provide the highest-quality advanced imaging in a patient-centered and compassionate environment, with the comfort and convenience of being close to home.
Brooklyn Imaging addresses the community's demand for easier access to high-quality medical imaging. With cutting-edge technology and advanced diagnostic tests, the modern facility offers free parking, public transportation access, same-day appointments, and walk-in options, making sophisticated imaging services more accessible for Brooklyn and its surrounding communities.
“We are dedicated to making world-class care more accessible, convenient, and affordable in all the communities we serve," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “The opening of Brooklyn Imaging is a reflection of that commitment, and we are excited to open this remarkable resource for residents of Brooklyn and neighboring communities.”
The importance of community-based care has never been greater. With exceptional radiologists, including Dr. Pejman Dalaie, renowned for his skills in PET/CT, cardiac SPECT imaging, and the developing field of theranostics such as lutathera therapy for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), Brooklyn Imaging will provide its community with top-notch diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, PET/CT, and CT scans.
“Our prior partnership with NYCBS at The Brooklyn Cancer Center has been a big success. We are excited to continue partnering to bring a deeper and broader range of top-notch services to our community and borough,” said Gary G. Terrinoni, President and CEO of TBHC. “What is especially exciting is how these new alliances seamlessly complement each other to the benefit of patients. For instance, here at TBHC, our Radiology Department will supplement the Brooklyn Imaging offerings with a full range of mammography and minimally invasive biopsy services.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (833) 269-4624 or visit their website at brooklynimaging.com.
About Brooklyn Imaging
Our mission at Brooklyn Imaging is to provide the highest-quality advanced imaging in a patient-centered and compassionate environment, with the comfort and convenience of being close to home.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
Categories