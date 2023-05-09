MPFI Researcher Receives Prominent Award to Launch New Lab

The Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience announces that Dr. Madineh Sarvestani has been named a Freeman Hrabowski Scholar by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The award provides up to $8.6 million for five to 10 years to support outstanding early-career faculty members who have strong potential to become leaders in the field and who are committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in science through their mentorship of trainees from populations underrepresented in science.