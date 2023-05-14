Young Creators and World-Renowned Artist Team Up to Raise Funds for Children’s Bureau of Southern California
Los Angeles, CA, May 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Children’s Bureau of Southern California is partnering with world-renowned artist and ambassador for global peace Ehsan to provide a unique auction item for the upcoming President’s Invitational Golf Tournament. With the essential contributions of young Nicholas, Eileen, Guadalupe and Melody, Ehsan is proud to present “Colors of Love,” a singular effort completed in a cooperative spirit.
The four children between the ages of 4 and 5 are currently enrolled in a program that is offered through Children’s Bureau that provides children an opportunity to build skills in all developmental areas and prepares them to enter kindergarten. The free program serves low-income families who reside in Central and South-Central Los Angeles and provides family support services.
The children are thriving and serve as excellent examples of the work performed by the local charity, Children’s Bureau, an organization committed to building hope and providing a path forward as leaders in strengthening vulnerable children, their parents and the communities in which they live. Children’s Bureau is a private nonproﬁt that has been saving lives with innovative child welfare programs since 1904, serving more than 49,400 children and parents annually in Los Angeles and Orange Counties.
Centered around a maternal image, “Colors of Love” provides calming peace as bright tones radiate outward, off the canvas. The painting technique utilizes textures and creates dimension throughout the piece. While Ehsan focused his energies on completing this ﬁgure, each child had an active hand in painting a section, all working together.
Ehsan states: “I was impressed with Children's Bureau, which has had such staying power in the community. While touring the preschool and learning about these beautiful children, I knew what I had to paint. A collaborative artwork with the younger generation, who will be our future… It was pure joy to paint with them. I was touched. They are so innocent, full of life–full of color!”
You can watch this masterpiece come to life in a time lapse video by visiting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzFP1qmyvSs
“Colors of Love” will be on auction beginning May 1 through May 15 at the President's Invitational Silent Auction: https://one.bidpal.net/all4kids/browse/9(details:item/33)
For more information about Ehsan, contact Ashley Carty, Fractional CMO & Consultant, Visions by Ehsan at, media@cartymedia.com or C: 949.484.6118.
Will Cooper, Associate Director of Digital Fundraising
E: willcooper@all4kids.org | C: 323.382.7749
About Children’s Bureau:
Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in preventing child abuse and reducing its devastating impact. Children’s Bureau addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention -- an innovative, collaborative, and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive. This includes parenting classes, support groups, in-home visits, family bonding activities, community leadership training and a preschool program. The agency operates or is part of several family resource centers and community partnerships that help parents with additional services to relieve social stressors. Children’s Bureau offers mental health counseling, foster care and adoption services with additional support services for those who have adopted and relative caregivers. Children’s Bureau strengthens the lives of 49,400 at-risk children and their parents annually throughout Southern California while the agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state and national levels.
About the Artist:
Ehsan is one of the most important and inﬂuential artists in the world and an ambassador of peace. Originally from Sweden but residing in California, he is best known for his Vision of Unity and Peace. Created over the course of 20 years, this original art installation includes 2,000 hand painted, double-sided paintings that when placed together cover over half an acre.
