Ronald G. Wayne Launches Kickstarter Campaign for New Book, "Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money"
Pahrump, NV, May 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Apple co-founder and author Ronald G. Wayne has announced the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for his upcoming book, "Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money." The campaign will go live on May 17, 2023, and aims to raise funds for the completion and promotion of the book.
In "Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money," Wayne explores the history and evolution of money, as well as the role of trust in financial systems. Drawing on his decades of experience in the tech industry and his extensive research, Wayne argues that the rise of digital currencies and the increasing prevalence of counterfeit money pose significant challenges to the traditional monetary system. He offers insights into how we can safeguard trust in financial transactions and build a more secure and resilient financial system.
"I wrote this book to spark a conversation about the future of money and the importance of trust in our financial systems," said Wayne. "I believe that by understanding the history and nature of money, we can better navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age."
The Kickstarter campaign offers a variety of rewards for backers, including signed copies of the book, invitations to a virtual book launch event with Ronald G. Wayne, and exclusive Kickstarter-only rewards. The campaign aims to raise $2,500, which will go towards the final editing, printing, and marketing expenses.
"Counterfeit Trust and the Nature of Money" is set to be released in Summer of 2023 and will be available in print and digital formats. The book is expected to appeal to a wide range of readers, from tech enthusiasts and investors to economists and historians.
For more information about the campaign and to become a backer, visit the Kickstarter page on May 17: www.kickstarter.com/projects/jovisllc/counterfeit-trust-and-the-nature-of-money.
About Ronald G. Wayne:
Ronald G. Wayne is best known as the third co-founder of Apple Inc. He collaborated with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in the company's early days but left the company shortly after its founding. Wayne has since worked as a consultant and author and has written several works on technology and socioeconomics.
