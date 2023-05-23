Brent Jones is #1 Gospel Song in the Country - "Nothing Else Matters"
Brent Jones hit single is #1 this week on Billboard's Mediabase Gospel Chart
Los Angeles, CA, May 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grammy and Stellar Award winner Brent Jones’ smash hit single “Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him)” is the #1 Gospel Song In The Country.
Reaching #1 this week on Billboard’s Mediabase Gospel Chart, Brent Jones' choir anthem "Nothing Else Matters" has truly become the breakout song of the year, earning widespread critical acclaim, multiple award nominations including 3 Stellar Awards, and topping the charts 40 weeks in row and counting.
“The past year has been such an exciting time for my career so for 'Nothing Else Matters' to go #1 - what an awesome honor! From my song's movie debut on the Hallmark Channel, our sold-out European Tour, the recent launch of my new radio show (The Brent Jones Show) on Power 88.1 FM, Las Vegas' top-ranked urban station, to my artist-in-residence at Stanford University, I'm speechless and humbled to have the #1 Gospel Song In The Country!"
"Also, a special shout to my incredible team - JDI Entertainment & Professor James Roberson, Damon Stewart, Sony The Orchard, my producer Eddie Brown, and all the program directors & radio announcers around the world - thank you for your awesome support of my music!" says Brent Jones
Named one of the "Best Albums of 2022" by the prestigious Journal of Gospel Music, Brent Jones' 100+ City "Nothing Else Matter" Tour is in full-swing as one of the top grossing tours of the year.
About Brent Jones:
JDI Entertainment artist Brent Jones is a singer/songwriter extraordinaire, who’s pioneering work with his urban group Brent Jones & T.P. Mobb set the stage for Kirk Franklin and urban contemporary gospel. His brand-new 12-song album “Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining, Praise Him)” features a wide variety of inspirational music from contemporary, traditional, praise & worship, urban, and more. Available now on all digital music outlets.
Brandon Wilson
213-260-8636
