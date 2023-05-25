Emerging Artist KayeDinero Releases Captivating Tracks "Love Drug," "Pisces Virgo," and "I Love Food ATL"

KayeDinero, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur hailing from Detroit, has entered the music world with her latest releases. These captivating tracks can now be found across major streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, making her music accessible for streaming fans everywhere. As the founder of I Love Food Media in Atlanta, KayeDinero showcases her musical talent while fulfilling her goal of creating an influential media conglomerate focused around community, love, and technology.