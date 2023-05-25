Emerging Artist KayeDinero Releases Captivating Tracks "Love Drug," "Pisces Virgo," and "I Love Food ATL"
KayeDinero, an Atlanta-based entrepreneur hailing from Detroit, has entered the music world with her latest releases. These captivating tracks can now be found across major streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, making her music accessible for streaming fans everywhere. As the founder of I Love Food Media in Atlanta, KayeDinero showcases her musical talent while fulfilling her goal of creating an influential media conglomerate focused around community, love, and technology.
Atlanta, GA, May 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- KayeDinero, an emerging artist and business owner hailing from Detroit, made an exciting entrance into the music industry with the release of three highly anticipated tracks: "Love Drug," "Pisces Virgo," and "I Love Food ATL." These songs showcase KayeDinero's distinct musical style and lyrical capabilities on popular streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify - providing her fans with access to her songs across different platforms.
KayeDinero has already made waves as an Atlanta-based marketer at only 25 years old, through her successful business I Love Food Media. Since it launched in 2018, this food-focused influencer brand has assisted more than 100 small businesses with increasing sales, increasing customer base expansion, and improving revenue.
KayeDinero's creative talents extend far beyond business. To find an outlet for herself and the community around her, she has turned her hand to music; creating emotionally charged compositions like "Love Drug," which explores relationships in depth; "Pisces Virgo" allows listeners an introspective glimpse of herself; while "I Love Food ATL" pays homage to both her entrepreneurial journey and Atlanta's vibrant food scene.
KayeDinero's tracks combine various genres in an original manner to produce an eclectic yet fresh sound, appealing to multiple audiences. Her raw talent combined with emotive lyrics makes her one of the premier artists to watch in her field.
KayeDinero aims to create a media conglomerate built upon community, love, and technology in order to make an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Leveraging her marketing expertise and passion for music, KayeDinero hopes to empower artists while simultaneously creating an atmosphere of unity among her audience members.
Experience KayeDinero's music today by streaming "Love Drug," "Pisces Virgo," and "I Love Food ATL" across your preferred streaming platforms. Stay updated with her journey and future releases by following her on social media.
About Kaye Dinero:
KayeDinero is an emerging artist, entrepreneur and marketing genius based out of Atlanta. Hailing from Detroit originally, she has since 2018 successfully built Atlanta's leading food influencer brand I Love Food Media. At 25 years old, KayeDinero's vision is to establish a media conglomerate which incorporates community values alongside technology innovation; her music serves as an expression of her artistic expression that strikes a deep chord within listeners.
Follow on Social:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ilovefood_atl
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iLoveFoodATL/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ilovefood_atl
KayeDinero has already made waves as an Atlanta-based marketer at only 25 years old, through her successful business I Love Food Media. Since it launched in 2018, this food-focused influencer brand has assisted more than 100 small businesses with increasing sales, increasing customer base expansion, and improving revenue.
KayeDinero's creative talents extend far beyond business. To find an outlet for herself and the community around her, she has turned her hand to music; creating emotionally charged compositions like "Love Drug," which explores relationships in depth; "Pisces Virgo" allows listeners an introspective glimpse of herself; while "I Love Food ATL" pays homage to both her entrepreneurial journey and Atlanta's vibrant food scene.
KayeDinero's tracks combine various genres in an original manner to produce an eclectic yet fresh sound, appealing to multiple audiences. Her raw talent combined with emotive lyrics makes her one of the premier artists to watch in her field.
KayeDinero aims to create a media conglomerate built upon community, love, and technology in order to make an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Leveraging her marketing expertise and passion for music, KayeDinero hopes to empower artists while simultaneously creating an atmosphere of unity among her audience members.
Experience KayeDinero's music today by streaming "Love Drug," "Pisces Virgo," and "I Love Food ATL" across your preferred streaming platforms. Stay updated with her journey and future releases by following her on social media.
About Kaye Dinero:
KayeDinero is an emerging artist, entrepreneur and marketing genius based out of Atlanta. Hailing from Detroit originally, she has since 2018 successfully built Atlanta's leading food influencer brand I Love Food Media. At 25 years old, KayeDinero's vision is to establish a media conglomerate which incorporates community values alongside technology innovation; her music serves as an expression of her artistic expression that strikes a deep chord within listeners.
Follow on Social:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ilovefood_atl
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iLoveFoodATL/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ilovefood_atl
Contact
I Love Food MediaContact
Jamal Murray
678-653-3011
https://www.ilovefoodmedia.com
Jamal Murray
678-653-3011
https://www.ilovefoodmedia.com
Categories