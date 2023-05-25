Alpha Serve's SQL Connector for Jira Now Supports Jira Cloud
Alpha Serve, a premier Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner and multi-platform app developer, is excited to announce the latest update to its SQL Connector for Jira, now offering support for Jira Cloud. This innovative solution empowers users to seamlessly integrate their Jira Cloud instances with SQL databases, streamlining data management and providing advanced data manipulation capabilities.
Alpha Serve, a premier Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner and multi-platform app developer is excited to announce the latest update to its SQL Connector for Jira, now offering support for Jira Cloud. This innovative solution empowers users to seamlessly integrate their Jira Cloud instances with SQL databases, streamlining data management and providing advanced data manipulation capabilities.
With the SQL Connector for Jira Cloud, users can harness the power of SQL to gain deeper insights, improve reporting, and optimize their data-driven decision-making process. This connector allows for efficient communication between Jira Cloud and a variety of SQL databases, including PostgreSQL, MS SQL Server, MySQL, Oracle and H2, facilitating data export and simplifying data analysis.
Key Features:
- Jira Cloud Support: The SQL Connector for Jira now extends its functionality to Jira Cloud, enabling a broader range of users to benefit from its powerful data management capabilities.
- Seamless Integration: Effortlessly connect Jira Cloud with popular SQL databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, and MS SQL Server and H2 for streamlined data management and analysis.
- Advanced Data Manipulation: Perform complex SQL queries and operations directly from Jira Cloud, allowing for more in-depth data analysis and customized reporting.
- Data Synchronization: Ensure consistent and up-to-date information across Jira Cloud and SQL databases through real-time or scheduled data synchronization.
- Secure Data Access: Maintain control over data access and security with configurable permissions, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected.
- Direct Connection: Leverage a direct connection between Jira and SQL databases by simply providing SQL Connector with the necessary database credentials, ensuring a more efficient and stable integration.
Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Alpha Serve, commented, "We are thrilled to extend the capabilities of our SQL Connector for Jira to Jira Cloud users. This update underscores our commitment to providing versatile and powerful solutions for data management within the Atlassian ecosystem. We believe that Jira Cloud users will greatly benefit from the enhanced insights and streamlined processes made possible by this integration."
The updated SQL Connector for Jira, with Jira Cloud support, is now available on the Atlassian Marketplace. For more information about the product and its features or to start a free trial, please visit SQL Connector for Jira page on Alpha Serve’s website.
About Alpha Serve:
As a premier Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve is committed to delivering innovative and reliable enterprise software solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses across various industries. With a focus on developing enterprise-grade solutions and BI connectors for the Atlassian ecosystem, Alpha Serve helps companies around the world enhance performance and optimize business processes.
Contact
Alpha ServeContact
Anna Odrynska
+38 098 03 77 286
https://www.alphaservesp.com
