"Meat Dad at JING" for a Father's Day Experience Fit for a King at JING in Downtown Summerlin
Executive Chef of JING Las Vegas in Downtown Summerlin has curated a special prix-fixe menu for Father's Day 2023 which includes two starters, two entrées and three sides.
Las Vegas, NV, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Treat dad like a king this Father's Day and take the family out to dinner at JING in Downtown Summerlin. This globally inspired restaurant has a variety of steak and seafood dishes created by their Executive Chef Thomas Griese, and he cooked up the perfect Father's Day menu that serves four people for $275.
See below what is included in JING's Father's Day Menu:
Father's Day | Sunday, June 18, 2023
Starters
Classic Caesar Salad made with an aerated dressing, garlic croutons and aged-parmesan reggiano.
Truffled Tuna "Pizza" made with a ponzu aioli, yuzu soy, crispy capers and truffle oil.
Entrées
Prime USDA 42 oz. Tomahawk made with Creekstone Farm's Prime USDA and a veal demi-glace and béarnaise sauce.
Lobster Garlic Noodle dish made with wok roasted west Australian lobster tail, lo mein noodles and a white wine sauce.
Sides
Pomme Puree with french butter and chives.
Cantonese Fried Rice made with chicken, Chinese sausage, shrimp, wok fried egg, scallion and vegetables.
Jumbo Asparagus with a Thai basil soy glaze and togarashi.
JING is also participating in Three Square's Restaurant Week, in which participating restaurants will provide a prix fixe menu during a 12-day time period and a portion of those menu sales will be donated to Three Square. JING's Restaurant Week Menu is three courses and is priced at $65++ per person. See the menu below:
Restaurant Week | Monday, June 5 - Friday, June 16, 2023
First Course (Choice of):
Yellowtail Serrano with kataifi, grapefruit and sudachi-soy.
Tuna "Pizza" with micro herbs, ponzu aioli, yuzu soy and truffle oil.
Chicken Lettuce Cups with stir-fried chicken, ginger and hoisin sauce.
Second Course (Choice of):
Center Cut New York Strip with Campari tomato, mashed potato purée and wild mushroom.
Atlantic Salmon with forbidden black rice, edamame, summer zucchini and charred lemon.
Sesame Shrimp with wok tossed peppers, yellow squash and white jasmine rice.
Desserts (Choice of):
New York Cheesecake with farmer's market raspberries, vanilla and fresh mint.
Classic Italian Tiramisu dusted with cocoa powder, coffee soaked and filled with mascarpone.
JING Las Vegas has a "Fine Dining at Five” daily concept followed by a live DJ at 9 p.m. for a late night party vibe. JING is open Sundays at 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Monday - Thursday at 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays at 5 p.m. - 2 a.m.
For more information and to book a reservation, visit JING Las Vegas online at their website.
About JING Las Vegas
For over a decade, JING has been one of the most recognized and highest-rated restaurants in Denver, and Aspen, Colorado. Winner of numerous awards, JING's menu features Global Fusion Cuisine, with a focus on prime steaks, sushi and seafood, using products from locally sourced and organic farms. The ultra-chic setting includes dynamic design details and impressive fire and water features creating perfect chi for the best dining experience. Visit JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin at 10975 Oval Park Drive in the heart of Summerlin, fifteen minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Enjoy Happy Hour, Sunday - Thursday from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 PM and Brunch on Sundays from 11:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. JING opens at 5:00 P.M. daily with a deejay spinning nightly at 9:00 P.M. (Thursday Nights - Saturday Nights and Daytime Sunday). For more information, visit our website at www.jingrestaurant.com or call us at 702-333-1512.
Contact
Tyra Bell-Holland
(702)461-4115
jingrestaurant.com
