IEC FL East Coast Chapter Electrical Apprenticeship School Celebrates the Class of 2023
West Palm Beach, FL, May 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) FL East Coast Chapter proudly announces the successful completion of its graduation ceremony, held on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The event marked a significant milestone in the educational journey of the chapter’s dedicated electrical apprentices, who have demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication to their craft.
The graduation ceremony, held at Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, was a momentous occasion that brought together proud family and friends, and the sponsoring contractors, to honor the exceptional accomplishments of the graduating apprentices. The event celebrated the years of hard work, skill development, and professional growth.
Under the expert guidance of IEC FL East Coast Chapter instructors and mentors, the graduating apprentices have acquired comprehensive knowledge and practical expertise in the electrical trade. They have completed rigorous training programs designed to equip them with the necessary skills to excel in the ever-evolving electrical industry.
The ceremony featured heartfelt speeches, accolades, and recognition of outstanding achievements. Distinguished guests from the industry, including the current chapter President, Jeff Knight of Knight Industries, Inc, immediate past President, Ken Kettner of Electrical Consultant Services, Inc., and Palm Beach State College Dean of Workforce Education & Development, Kimberly Lea, graced the occasion with their presence, offering words of wisdom and encouragement to the graduates as they embark on their professional journeys.
The IEC FL East Coast Chapter takes immense pride in its commitment to fostering excellence and shaping the future of the electrical trade. Through rigorous training, mentorship, and real-world experiences, the chapter continues to produce skilled electricians who meet the highest industry standards.
As the graduation ceremony concluded, the IEC FL East Coast Chapter reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to nurturing the next generation of electrical professionals. The chapter remains committed to providing ongoing support, continuing education, and networking opportunities to ensure the continued success of its graduates.
About IEC FL East Coast Chapter
The IEC FL East Coast Chapter is a not-for-profit membership association that operates an electrical apprenticeship school. The IEC-FECC is a leading provider of electrical apprenticeship programs, dedicated to training and developing skilled electricians. With a commitment to excellence, the chapter equips its apprentices with comprehensive knowledge, practical skills, and industry connections, empowering them to succeed in the dynamic field of electrical work.
In the state of Florida, apprenticeship certification programs are sponsored. If an individual is not already working with a sponsoring contractor, the IEC FL East Coast Chapter assists qualifying individuals with placement. Students work full time while attending school 1 night per week, and graduate debt free. They earn while they learn.
The IEC Florida East Coast Chapter's focus on electrical apprenticeship training provides an excellent alternative for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the electrical field. Collaborating with local high schools to introduce students to the electrical industry provides valuable opportunity for them to explore their interests and potentially find a rewarding career path. It's important to have diverse options that cater to different individuals' talents and aspirations.
For more information about the IEC FL East Coast Chapter and its programs, please visit www.iec-fecc.org. Registration begins June 2023. Interested individuals may contact us through the IEC-FECC website at https://www.iec-fecc.org/contact-us/ or by calling 561-697-4893.
Media Contact:
Karen Pica, Membership & Events Director
561-318-7709
Kpica@iec-fecc.org
https://www.iec-fecc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/IEC-FL-East-Coast-Chapter-2023-Graduation-Press-Release.pdf
