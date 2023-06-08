Foster Care Advocates, Parents, Leaders Come Together in Orlando to "Be the Difference"
Florida FAPA Unveils Annual Education Conference: Rob Scheer to Inspire as Keynote Speaker, Secretary Shevaun Harris to Lead Panel
Orlando, FL, June 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Florida FAPA is thrilled to announce the esteemed keynote speakers for their highly anticipated "Be the Difference" Educational Conference. On Friday, June 9, 2023, Secretary Shevaun Harris of Florida will address foster parents, while on Saturday, June 10, 2023, Rob Scheer, the founder and CEO of Comfort Cases, will captivate the crowd as the keynote speaker. Scheer, a former foster youth and acclaimed author of "A Forever Family: Fostering Change One Child at a Time," will share his personal story and deliver an inspiring message to foster parents, children, and teens.
"Be the Difference. In the heart of Orlando, at the FL FAPA Annual Education Conference, we gather to empower foster parents, children, and teens. Together, we embrace the transformative power of inspiration, as Rob Scheer, a beacon of resilience, shares his remarkable journey. Let his story ignite our spirits, reminding us that we have the ability to change lives and create a future full of hope and love." -Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Speak Up For Kids and Sponsor of the keynote.
The FL FAPA Annual Education Conference will be held from Friday, June 9, 2023, to Saturday, June 11, 2023, at The Bonnet Creek Signature Hilton. Florida FAPA is dedicated to supporting the education, advocacy, and well-being of those caring for abused and neglected children. Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Speak Up For Kids of Palm Beach County, the sponsor of the keynote expressed excitement about the opportunity for youth in the NexGen program to learn from someone who has overcome similar challenges. LaCosta said, "We are thrilled to have Rob Scheer as our keynote speaker, providing an incredible opportunity for our youth to be inspired by his remarkable success story."
Lynda Thompson, President of FL FAPA, highlighted the level of support foster parents receive at the state level, emphasizing Secretary Harris' presence at the conference as a testament to the state's commitment to their well-being. Thompson shared her enthusiasm for this year's conference and the high-quality education it will provide to foster parents. "This is a tremendous opportunity for foster parents to network, stay informed about the latest developments across all areas of Florida, and fulfill their educational recertification requirement," Thompson remarked.
For media inquiries, please contact Coleen LaCosta at 813-389-7485 or coleen@speakupforkidspbc.org.
About Rob Scheer:
Rob Scheer, the founder and CEO of Comfort Cases, has made a significant impact on the lives of foster youth through his work with the international non-profit organization. With approximately 437,000 youth in foster care in the United States at any given time, Comfort Cases aims to promote hope and dignity among these children, many of whom enter the system with little to their name. Learn more about Comfort Cases at https://comfortcases.org.
About Shevaun Harris:
Secretary Shevaun Harris has been reappointed for a second term as Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) by Governor Ron DeSantis. Throughout her tenure, Secretary Harris has prioritized holistic care for families by integrating multiple systems and services.
About FL FAPA:
FL FAPA is dedicated to educating, advocating for, and supporting foster parents across the state. The organization envisions thriving children, empowered by fully recognized foster and adoptive parents who play a pivotal role in nurturing healthy families. Visit https://floridafapa.org for more information.
About Speak Up For Kids:
Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to championing the best interests of children. Through effective advocacy, the organization is breaking the cycles of abuse, violence, and crime one child at a time, rewriting the futures of these young individuals. Learn more at www.speakupforkidspbc.org.
"Be the Difference. In the heart of Orlando, at the FL FAPA Annual Education Conference, we gather to empower foster parents, children, and teens. Together, we embrace the transformative power of inspiration, as Rob Scheer, a beacon of resilience, shares his remarkable journey. Let his story ignite our spirits, reminding us that we have the ability to change lives and create a future full of hope and love." -Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Speak Up For Kids and Sponsor of the keynote.
The FL FAPA Annual Education Conference will be held from Friday, June 9, 2023, to Saturday, June 11, 2023, at The Bonnet Creek Signature Hilton. Florida FAPA is dedicated to supporting the education, advocacy, and well-being of those caring for abused and neglected children. Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Speak Up For Kids of Palm Beach County, the sponsor of the keynote expressed excitement about the opportunity for youth in the NexGen program to learn from someone who has overcome similar challenges. LaCosta said, "We are thrilled to have Rob Scheer as our keynote speaker, providing an incredible opportunity for our youth to be inspired by his remarkable success story."
Lynda Thompson, President of FL FAPA, highlighted the level of support foster parents receive at the state level, emphasizing Secretary Harris' presence at the conference as a testament to the state's commitment to their well-being. Thompson shared her enthusiasm for this year's conference and the high-quality education it will provide to foster parents. "This is a tremendous opportunity for foster parents to network, stay informed about the latest developments across all areas of Florida, and fulfill their educational recertification requirement," Thompson remarked.
For media inquiries, please contact Coleen LaCosta at 813-389-7485 or coleen@speakupforkidspbc.org.
About Rob Scheer:
Rob Scheer, the founder and CEO of Comfort Cases, has made a significant impact on the lives of foster youth through his work with the international non-profit organization. With approximately 437,000 youth in foster care in the United States at any given time, Comfort Cases aims to promote hope and dignity among these children, many of whom enter the system with little to their name. Learn more about Comfort Cases at https://comfortcases.org.
About Shevaun Harris:
Secretary Shevaun Harris has been reappointed for a second term as Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) by Governor Ron DeSantis. Throughout her tenure, Secretary Harris has prioritized holistic care for families by integrating multiple systems and services.
About FL FAPA:
FL FAPA is dedicated to educating, advocating for, and supporting foster parents across the state. The organization envisions thriving children, empowered by fully recognized foster and adoptive parents who play a pivotal role in nurturing healthy families. Visit https://floridafapa.org for more information.
About Speak Up For Kids:
Speak Up for Kids of Palm Beach County, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to championing the best interests of children. Through effective advocacy, the organization is breaking the cycles of abuse, violence, and crime one child at a time, rewriting the futures of these young individuals. Learn more at www.speakupforkidspbc.org.
Contact
Speak Up for KidsContact
Coleen LaCosta
813-389-7485
speakupforkidspbc.org
Coleen LaCosta
813-389-7485
speakupforkidspbc.org
Categories