Vets with Nets Returns to Detroit Beach Boat Club This Weekend
Vets with Nets 5th annual fishing tournament for Veterans will take place this weekend at Detroit Beach Boat Club.
Monroe, MI, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Detroit Beach Boat Club is hosting the 5th annual Vets with Nets Event on June 9 & 10, 2023. This event continues to get better every year. This event started with 40 boats taking out 80 Veterans and has grown to over 150 boats taking out 300+ Veterans. The therapeutic benefits of a day of fishing on the water helps veterans, especially those with PTSD. The goal is to enhance the lives of our nation’s Veterans. Vets with nets understand the issues and struggles Veterans deal with every day and hope to lessen those struggles and build a community of support through Walleye fishing. This year, Vets with Nets will be taking out almost 300 veterans to the finest fishery Michigan has to offer, Lake Erie. This event is open to the public on Saturday, June 10, 1:00pm at Detroit Beach Boat Club 3028 Harborview St., Monroe, MI 48162. Unable to attend but would like to contribute? Vets with Nets is seeking donations to help make this event possible and get as many veterans as possible out for a day of fishing at no cost to them. All sponsorship and donation monies are tax deductible as Vets with Nets is a 501 c3 charitable non-profit organization.
Interested in making an individual donation or registering as a captain? Visit https://vetswithnets.org/.
Contact
Anne Marie Coleman
313-898-1086
www.vetswithnets.org
