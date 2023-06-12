PAWS NY Receives a $100,000 Grant from the ASPCA
PAWS NY received the grant at their annual Barks & Blooms Benefit in New York City.
New York, NY, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY is honored to announce that the ASPCA ® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ®) has awarded the organization a $100,000 grant, to be used for general operating expenses to support their lifesaving work providing critical services to people and pets in need across New York City.
The award was announced at Barks & Blooms, PAWS NY’s annual spring benefit, which was held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Monarch Rooftop in Midtown Manhattan. At the event, PAWS NY recognized the ASPCA as an honoree, citing more than 10 years of the organization’s programmatic and foundational support. The ASPCA accepted the award and announced the grant in front of a crowd of around 160 attendees—human and dog guests alike.
"The ASPCA understands the importance of the unique and innovative work we do here at PAWS NY to support pet guardians throughout New York City," said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. "The ASPCA is a leader in the animal welfare field, and it truly is an honor to work alongside them. We are grateful for their generous and ongoing support of our work."
“Strong bonds between people and pets make for stronger communities, and partnerships among animal welfare agencies are vital to keeping pets in loving homes,” said Erin Earley, Senior Director of Community Engagement for the ASPCA. “PAWS NY provides critical services to New York City’s most vulnerable people and pets, and we are proud to support their lifesaving efforts.”
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
About the ASPCA®
Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Related Links:
http://www.pawsny.org
https://www.aspca.org/
The award was announced at Barks & Blooms, PAWS NY’s annual spring benefit, which was held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Monarch Rooftop in Midtown Manhattan. At the event, PAWS NY recognized the ASPCA as an honoree, citing more than 10 years of the organization’s programmatic and foundational support. The ASPCA accepted the award and announced the grant in front of a crowd of around 160 attendees—human and dog guests alike.
"The ASPCA understands the importance of the unique and innovative work we do here at PAWS NY to support pet guardians throughout New York City," said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. "The ASPCA is a leader in the animal welfare field, and it truly is an honor to work alongside them. We are grateful for their generous and ongoing support of our work."
“Strong bonds between people and pets make for stronger communities, and partnerships among animal welfare agencies are vital to keeping pets in loving homes,” said Erin Earley, Senior Director of Community Engagement for the ASPCA. “PAWS NY provides critical services to New York City’s most vulnerable people and pets, and we are proud to support their lifesaving efforts.”
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
About the ASPCA®
Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation’s leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Related Links:
http://www.pawsny.org
https://www.aspca.org/
Contact
PAWS NYContact
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
ASPCA
Molly Petrusich
646-891-9527
Molly.Petrusich@aspca.org
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
ASPCA
Molly Petrusich
646-891-9527
Molly.Petrusich@aspca.org
Categories