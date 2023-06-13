Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Recognized as Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Top 10% Award Winner

The historic Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Hotels and Inns. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.