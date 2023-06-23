Pro Soccer Coaches from Leones Negros of Mexico Arrive in Kansas City for a Soccer Clinic with the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer on June 24
Leones Negros Pro Soccer Team and the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer Sign International Accord and Arrive in Kansas City to Commemorate the Agreement.
Olathe, KS, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The professional soccer team from Guadalajara, Mexico known as “Leones Negros” will officially participate in a free soccer clinic for Kansas City area youth players on Saturday, June 24 in Olathe, Kansas. The Leones Negros pro soccer team participates in the Mexican “Liga de Expansion,” and they play their league games at the famed “Estadio de Jalisco.”
The Leones Negros pro soccer team is officially affiliated with the University of Guadalajara in Mexico, a university structure that has over 320,000 students (from high school to university to post graduate).
After signing an international accord with the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer on June 20, 2023 on the campus of the University of Guadalajara, the Global Foundation and Leones Negros will commemorate their collaborative agreement by conducting a free soccer clinic in the Kansas City area on June 24. The agreement between Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara and the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer was formalized in an official signing ceremony between the President of Leones Negros, Alberto Castellanos, and the President of the Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer, Antonio John Soave.
The soccer clinic will take place at the College Blvd. Activity Center in Olathe, Kansas, and over 100 youth soccer participants have pre-registered. All members of the press, parents of participants, and fans are invited to attend the event on June 24 in Olathe. Some free food items, beverages, and prizes will be distributed to participants as well.
Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. at the College Blvd. Activity Center, and the soccer clinic will commence at 9:00 a.m.
The Global Foundation for Peace through Soccer is a Kansas City-based not-for-profit 501C3 organization. The Foundation recently concluded a series of soccer camps in the country of Morocco in conjunction with the United States Embassy in Rabat, Morocco. The Global Foundation also co-produces an uplifting, inspirational, educational, and instructional soccer television show for children, soccer players, soccer coaches, and families called “The Soccer Academy.” “The Soccer Academy” is broadcast every week on the entire LATV television network platform.
For more information, please contact Antonio at Antonio@CapistranoGlobal.com.
Antonio Soave
818-324-0344
www.globalsoccerpeace.org
Antonio Soave
818-324-0344
www.globalsoccerpeace.org
