Super Hero Summer Camp That Saves Homeless Animals

PawSquad Summer is created for youth to experience and explore something they’re 100% passionate about, animals. It's a free, fun-filled, online summer “camp” from July 3 - Labor Day, with different weekly animal-related themes to inspire animal-loving kids to be superheroes for homeless animals. A signature program of The Pawtectors, a year-round online program that inspires kids to be compassionate for animals. Their motto is Compassion for Animals = Compassion for Humans = Compassion for All.