Super Hero Summer Camp That Saves Homeless Animals
PawSquad Summer is created for youth to experience and explore something they’re 100% passionate about, animals. It's a free, fun-filled, online summer “camp” from July 3 - Labor Day, with different weekly animal-related themes to inspire animal-loving kids to be superheroes for homeless animals. A signature program of The Pawtectors, a year-round online program that inspires kids to be compassionate for animals. Their motto is Compassion for Animals = Compassion for Humans = Compassion for All.
PawSquad Summer is a signature program of The Pawtectors, a year-round, online, self-paced, superhero-themed animal compassion program that has activities for kids ages 5-17. PawSquad Summer is hosted by Pawtector Maanasa, a recent high school graduate. She will provide animal-loving kids with weekly opportunities to virtually visit super cool locations, learn exciting fun facts, engage in DIY activities, and use their super powers to help save animals. PawSquad Summer is created for youth to experience and explore something they’re 100% passionate about - animals.
PawSquad Summer is 100% free to all youth. The Pawtectors Program is able to do this through generous donations from individuals, families and businesses who understand the importance of teaching Animal Compassion to youth of all ages year-round.
The Pawtectors’ PawSquad believes teaching youth compassion for animals will also inspire compassion for other humans. Wouldn't it be great if everyone wanted to be part of a kinder, more compassionate world? Just imagine it.
The Pawtectors Program inspires youth to get involved year-round in their own communities to make a difference in the lives of homeless, companion, and wild animals in need. The PawSquad Press provides opportunities for kids ages 5-17 to showcase their passion for animals as Reporters, using their talents and voices to create animal-related stories and videos to help homeless animals in need.
This amazing group of determined, dedicated, compassionate Pawtectors uses their combined super powers to complete weekly rescue “missions” (lessons) and help homeless animals around the USA every day. These superhero youth:
● Have a passion for paws (all animals included, paws optional)
● Have a natural champion of compassion and cause personality
● Have a curious voice that asks questions and wants answers, and
● Are too young to work with a local animal rescue but
● Want to make a difference for homeless animals, and
● Inspire their peers to do the same
Pawtectors and their PawSquad instructors inspire, uncover and unleash youth and teen superhero powers. These youth don’t always wear capes, but think it’s pretty fun to be a superhero for animals regardless. Pawtectors learn they have unstoppable powers and can make a difference in the lives of community homeless animals, as well as companion pets.
The 4 core Pawtector superhero values are compassion, community, collaboration and contribution.
The Pawtectors program provides the tools and opportunities to volunteer, contribute and give back. One of these opportunities is Pennies4PAWtectorS, a signature year-round fundraiser that enables children to collect spare change to raise money for homeless animals. This money is then donated to The Pawtectors’ “YouAreNotFURgotten” 501(c)3 charity.
The Pawtectors Program was created by Debbie Henry, the Director of Animal Angel Aid, a local animal rescue. Her neighbor's 12 year old son came onto her private property and shot one of her beloved barn cats simply because he was mad at his parents. Local sheriffs and animal control officers involved in the case shared that animal abuse and violence by children often carries over to violence against people as they grow into adults. “My goal is to provide every child the opportunity to learn and share animal compassion, responsible pet ownership and helping homeless animals. Pawtectors is simply inspired and focused around compassion for animals, compassion for people, compassion for all”.
The program is perfect for families, youth groups, homeschool, public/private schools.
For more info or to sign up an animal-loving youth for PawSquad Summer, visit PawSquad.ThePawtectors.org.
Debbie Henry
703-498-9699
thepawtectors.org
https://pawsquad.thepawtectors.org: their online educational platform where the camp is hosted.
PawSquad Summer Program Flyer
An overview of what PawSquad Summer offers Super Hero, animal loving youth to experience & explore
PawSquad Press - Youth Summer Reporter Prompts
The PawSquad Press provides opportunities for kids ages 5-17 to showcase their passion for animals as Reporters - using their talents and voices to create animal-related stories & videos to help homeless animals in need.