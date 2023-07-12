ABA Technologies’ Adam Hockman Receives 2023 SABA Award
Melbourne, FL, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adam Hockman, Chief Learning Architect at ABA Technologies, Inc. (ABA Tech), receives a Public Awareness Grant from the Society for the Advancement of Behavior Analysis (SABA).
SABA’s Public Awareness Grant is awarded to projects that are “designed to deliver messaging focused on behavior science and behavior-analytic solutions to important problems.” SABA was established in 1980 with a mission to preserve the welfare and future of behavior analysis, and it works in partnership with the Association for Behavior Analysis International. It provides grant funds and awards to recognize and encourage outstanding contributions to the science of behavior.
Adam Hockman’s Public Awareness Grant is for his planned Behavior Analysis Publication Incubator project. The funding will enable him to establish online communities of behavior analysts who are interested in writing for mainstream publications with wide readership across the domains of healthcare, public and health policy, education, and the sciences.
Hockman’s project will support researchers and practitioners with key publication steps: project management, beta reader management, developmental and copy editing, and editor relationship building. Project volunteers will seek out behavior analysts who are conducting innovative research or otherwise impacting society on a large scale and provide them with assistance for writing projects that capture their work. Hockman has worked with many behavior analysts on manuscript preparation for publication, and he also writes about the science of behavior for the general public, particularly as it pertains to health educators, learning professionals, and performing artists.
The goal of Hockman’s publication incubator is not only to produce high-quality publications but to encourage the scale and replication of such projects across groups of behavior analysts around the world. Hockman notes, “Some of the best work in behavior analysis is unknown to the public and other behavior analysts. Writing about our work—in an accessible, engaging way—and publishing it on mainstream platforms and in journals and magazines can give behavior analysts far greater reach and connection to each other. The SABA award makes that vision a reality.”
The Board of Directors and staff at ABA Tech extend their enthusiastic congratulations to Adam for his contributions to behavior analysis and for receiving the 2023 SABA Public Awareness Grant.
About ABA Technologies, Inc.
Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, ABA Technologies, Inc. is a pioneer in instructional technology and curriculum development. We specialize in the dissemination of the science and applications of behavior analysis through online learning, specializing for many years in online professional education and continuing education for practitioners of behavior analysis. Our education offerings are broad, addressing clinical practice for those seeking behavior analytic certification, DEI cultural design and implementation, safety leadership practices, business strategies in achieving results, and more. We offer continuing education courses relevant to educators, psychologists, allied health providers, counselors, and business leaders. We are expanding our reach to corporations, universities, health care, and other settings across the world where the science and practice of behavior-analytic learning systems can be embedded to improve positive effects of organizations and their employees.
For information contact The Office of Corporate Communications for ABA Technologies, Inc. at info@abatechnologies.com; Attention: Lisa Smith, Vice President of Brand Marketing.
