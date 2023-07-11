Block Armour Featured as Market Outperformer in Analyst Firm GigaOm’s 2023 Radar Report for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)
London, United Kingdom, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Block Armour, a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to share its recognition as a Market Outperformer in analyst firm GigaOm’s 2023 Radar Report for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). This acknowledgement reinforces Block Armour's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and empowering organizations to effectively secure their enterprise-IT environments in an increasingly complex threat landscape.
The GigaOm Radar Report for Zero Trust Network Access highlights key ZTNA vendors and equips IT decision-makers with the information needed to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements. Being named a market outperformer is a testament to Block Armour's vision, expertise, and dedication to excellence in delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions powered by emerging technologies.
In the face of rising cyber threats and evolving digital landscapes, Zero-Trust Network Access has surfaced as a vital cybersecurity strategy. It effectively bridges the security gaps which are not addressed by traditional perimeter-centric models. Block Armour's advanced ZTNA platform enables organizations to authenticate and authorize user access based on multiple factors. These include device health, user activity patterns, geographical location, and contextual details, significantly enhancing their overall security posture.
“Block Armour's Secure Shield platform uses a private permissioned blockchain, automatically generating a tamper-proof digital ID. This ID is embedded in all authorized devices during registration. Users can quickly map particular devices via the policy engine, enabling simple user-to-device mappings and access provisioning and deprovisioning,” noted Chris Ray, GigaOm analyst. “The policy engine also provides flexibility in defining access based on user-device combinations. The Secure Shield platform architecture offers an adaptable deployment model. Both the controller and the gateway can be fully deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or using a hybrid model. This architecture also enables high availability and redundancy. Because the data plane and control plane are separate, data flows only between the customer endpoints and servers or applications."
"We are delighted to be recognized as a market outperformer in the GigaOm Radar Report for Zero-Trust Network Access," said Narayan Neelakantan, Co-founder and CEO of Block Armour. "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that enable organizations to embrace a Zero-Trust approach with confidence. We will continue to innovate and empower our customers to protect their digital assets effectively against cyber-attacks."
Block Armour's Zero Trust platform combines advanced technologies including software-defined perimeter (SDP) architecture and private-permissioned blockchain technology to create an adaptive and scalable cybersecurity mesh across a distributed/hybrid IT environment. By adopting a granular and context-aware approach, the company's offerings enable organizations to establish secure connectivity, prevent unauthorized access, and mitigate several risks associated with traditional network architectures.
About Block Armour
Block Armour is a Singapore, UK, USA, and India based award-winning Cybersecurity venture focused on harnessing modern approaches and emerging technologies such as Blockchain to counter growing cybersecurity challenges in bold new ways. Accelerated by Airbus and featured among the Top 25 Cybersecurity innovations worldwide, Block Armour has developed a next-gen Zero Trust security platform and delivers integrated cybersecurity solutions for today’s hybrid enterprise-IT environments.
