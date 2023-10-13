Rosemarie K. Witter (RKW) Foundation, Inc. Commemorates 11th Anniversary with Fashion Extravaganza in Aid of Lupus
Style with a purpose. Join Rosemarie K. Witter (RKW) Foundation, Inc. at the MWW Fashion Extravaganza Lupus Fundraiser on October 15th, 4pm-8pm, at Bayview House, Captain Bills. Let's celebrate fashion, compassion, and the fight against Lupus together. Enjoy discount coupons, exclusive perks, and a promotional bag.
New York, NY, October 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Renowned Lupus charity organization, Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation will host its inaugural Fashion Extravaganza & Fundraising Gala with the launch of “Karenzaly Yours” to celebrate its 11th Anniversary.
Set for Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Captain Bill’s Bayview House, Bayshore, New York, the Fashion House of MWW clothing line by Marcia Witter-Williams is in memory of her sister, Rosemarie Karenza. “I lost my sister, Rosemarie Karenza affectionately known as Rosie to Lupus and I am keeping her memory alive through her love for sophisticated clean lined fashion,” said Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation President, Marcia Witter-Williams. “The amazing fashion collection includes ready wear and athleisure lines.”
She said the top-notch, trendy, fashion collection was created to match her sister’s vibrant and resilient lifestyle. “Our mission is to empower resilient individuals like Rosie, who, despite life’s challenges, live their best life,” said the fashion designer. “Rosie’s love for white roses rings throughout the fabric with a yellow butterfly symbolizing hope for a cure in lupus.” Witter-Wiliams added that the vision of Karenzaly Yours Collection depicts that “despite adversities we strive… Living our Best Life each day!”
With every intent on growing and funding her 501(3) nonprofit organization, the designer revived her 30-year-old passion for fashion in hopes of generating much needed revenue. She said after years of hosting various fundraisers, adding the fashion element is new and exciting. The president affirms, “I am thrilled to be back in the fashion industry for the lifesaving mission of the Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation.”
Tickets for the House of MWW Fashion Extravaganza Lupus Fundraiser Gala are available online at rkwfoundation.org, and for purchase at the door on the day of the event. While the Karenza Collection launches on Sunday, October 15, 2023, curious fashionistas may visit karenzacollection.com for a sneak peek and be the first to own a piece of the phenomenal ready wear and athleisure collection for a cause.
About Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation Inc.
The Rosemarie K. Witter Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles for those affected by Lupus through Wellness forums, research, and education. Through sponsorship of the Rose Garden Scholarship Fund, the foundation awards scholarships to individuals living with Lupus who are pursuing a college education.
Contact
Marcia K. Witter-Williams
347-973-5207
www.rkwfoundation.org
Fashion Extravaganza Lupus Fundraiser
Style with a purpose! Fashion Extravaganza Lupus Fundraiser - enjoy discount coupons, exclusive perks, and a promotional bag. Let's celebrate fashion, compassion, and the fight against Lupus Fundraiser on October 15th, 4pm-8pm, at Bayview House, Captain Bills. General Admission $125, VIP Admin $200.
