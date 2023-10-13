Rosemarie K. Witter (RKW) Foundation, Inc. Commemorates 11th Anniversary with Fashion Extravaganza in Aid of Lupus

Style with a purpose. Join Rosemarie K. Witter (RKW) Foundation, Inc. at the MWW Fashion Extravaganza Lupus Fundraiser on October 15th, 4pm-8pm, at Bayview House, Captain Bills. Let's celebrate fashion, compassion, and the fight against Lupus together. Enjoy discount coupons, exclusive perks, and a promotional bag.