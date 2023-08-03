Cedar Ridge Books' Children's Educational Book on Creation Wins Two Awards
Reptiles and small animals science facts with fun activities.
Oak Run, CA, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cedar Ridge Books is proud to announce that its newest book for children, "Devotions From The Earth - Kids Edition: Reptiles and Small Animals," has won two awards for literary excellence. The Amazing Books for Children (ABC Award), and the Advanced Writers and Speakers Association (Christian Market Book Award) were announced for this book in June and July consecutively.
This multi-award winning kids devotional is the second in the "Devotions From The Earth - Kids Edition" series, and brings more wonderful exploration of God's creation. This book focuses on reptiles and small animals for 8 to 12 year old readers. The book teaches science facts about reptiles and animals, and offers fun activities scattered in the pages.
Author Linda Carter writes captivating teachings focused on nature for adults and children. Her writing springs from a lifetime of walking with God, and her connection with the natural world as a certified California Naturalist. She enjoys learning how to be a better steward of this amazing creation we have been given. Linda sees God's beautiful design in every created thing, with an eye to find the spiritual lessons contained in them.
Available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and others.
ISBN: 979-8888965238
Carter is available for interviews and appearances. For booking presentations, media appearance, interviews or book-signings, contact Linda@CedarRidgeBooks.com.
