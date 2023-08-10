Virtual Reality Pioneer Tony Parisi Launches Metatron Studio

Tony Parisi, a technology pioneer renowned for his innovative work in 3D graphics and virtual reality, is excited to announce the launch of Metatron Studio, a content creation company focused on innovation in entertainment via original projects in the metaverse. Parisi is also announcing the availability of Metatron’s first project, the NFT collection for Judgment Day, an original rock musical and the first-ever work of musical theater to be released in web3.