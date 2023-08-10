Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center is Now Open Daily
Kissimmee, FL, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Krush Brau Park, an esteemed purveyor of immersive experiences, proudly announces the grand opening of its highly anticipated venture, the Portal Immersion Center. This captivating establishment promises to transport patrons into a realm of enchantment and merriment, offering an unparalleled fusion of cultural exploration, culinary excellence, and celebratory gatherings. Scheduled to commence operations on August 10, the center will open its doors daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., welcoming guests to partake in an authentically German-themed escapade.
The heart of the Portal Immersion Center resonates with the ambiance of Bavaria, as it beckons visitors into a world of German-inspired aesthetics and culinary delights. Set against this vibrant backdrop, patrons are invited to indulge their palates in an array of delectable offerings, ranging from timeless German delicacies to international favorites. With a fully-stocked bar gracing its quarters, the center provides an opportunity for guests to seize moments of camaraderie over a swift lunch, unwind with colleagues after a day's toil, or relish a leisurely dinner with friends and family.
Beyond being a gastronomic haven, the Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center takes pride in curating a series of annual festival events that breathe life into cherished German traditions:
Summertoberfest (Now until September 2, 2023): Seizing the essence of summer, Summertoberfest is a celebration characterized by vivacious melodies, delectable culinary indulgences, and the conviviality emblematic of German culture.
Dogtoberfest (September 9, 2023): Extending a warm welcome to canine companions, Dogtoberfest stands as a day devoted to the adoration of our four-legged friends. Festivities encompass dog-friendly activities, entertainment, and a selection of treats that will undoubtedly set tails wagging.
Oktoberfest (September 15 - October 22, 2023): The crown jewel of German festivals, Oktoberfest, makes its triumphant return from September 15 to October 22. Revelers can immerse themselves in this timeless event, embracing authentic music, dance, and a curated selection of Krush Brau's finest brews.
Moreover, the Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center extends an invitation to patrons seeking to craft their own moments of magic. The center is pleased to announce the availability of booking private events, catering to corporate functions, milestone celebrations, and special gatherings. Our dedicated event planners will work tirelessly to orchestrate a bespoke experience that surpasses expectations and leaves a lasting impression.
At the core of Krush Brau Park's ethos lies inclusivity. The festivities extend not just to humans but also to their cherished canine companions. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs along, ensuring a wholesome experience for all.
With its daily opening starting on August 10, the Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center stands as an embodiment of joy, unity, and cultural exploration. Step through its doors and venture into a realm that blurs the boundaries of time and place.
About Krush Brau Park:
A multicultural theme park located in Kissimmee, Florida, Krush Brau Park features: the Portal Immersion Center, a multi-use space where we host immersive dining and entertainment experiences, special events, and private events; the World Event Center, an outdoor festival tent that hosts various international festivals like Oktoberfest, Holidays Around the World, Silvesterfest, Mardi Gras, SummerFest, and more; the Biergarten, a German-themed beer garden and restaurant coming soon; and World Adventure, a 13-country world adventure comprising container bars, eateries, children’s play area, petting zoo, animatronic animals and more slated for opening in late 2023.
Contact
Kerri Hofmann
1-855-495-7874
www.krushbraupark.com
