Angel Investors in Fidotek Corp, a Next-Gen AI Startup, Receive 35% Investment Tax Credit

Angel Investment program, per A.R.S. § 41-1518, spurs early Arizona small business investments, granting tax credits to angel investors certified by the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA). Fidotek, a patent leader in the high growth $120B pet industry, uses proprietary pet data to drive Next-Gen AI, transforming pet retail, veterinary care, diagnostics, clinical trials and pet health insurance.