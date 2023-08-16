Huskie Tools Parent Company Spartaco Acquires Ronin Revolution Corporation
Huskie Tools (“Huskie”), manufacturers of professional utility lineman tools and equipment, is pleased to announce parent company Spartaco Companies (“Spartaco”) has acquired Ronin Revolution Corp. (“Ronin”). Ronin is a manufacturer of battery-powered ascenders and climbing accessories used predominately in telecommunications, power utility, arboriculture, and military markets.
Addison, IL, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Huskie Tools (“Huskie”) is pleased to announce parent company Spartaco Companies (“Spartaco”) has acquired Ronin Revolution Corp. (“Ronin”). Ronin is a manufacturer of battery-powered ascenders and climbing accessories used predominately in telecommunications, power utility, arboriculture, and military markets.
"We welcome the Ronin team and their innovative product line to the Spartaco family. Ronin's battery-powered ascenders are a great addition to our portfolio of tools that we believe will deliver game-changing results for our customers, enabling them to work safer, easier, and more efficiently,” said Nick Skrobot, CEO of Spartaco.
"The Ronin team is excited to leverage the extensive resources available through Spartaco as we further expand accessibility to our powered ascenders. Together, we expect to provide even more value to our customers and end-users. We have known the Spartaco team for quite some time and look forward to our partnership with them,” stated Bryant Bertrand, Co-Founder & CEO of Ronin.
About Ronin
Headquartered in Placentia, CA, Ronin is a manufacturer of battery-powered ascenders and climbing accessories used predominantly in the telecommunications, arborist, utility, and military markets. Ronin’s battery-powered ascender devices help operators work safely at-height by easily ascending and descending towers and other structures with less strain and fatigue.
About Spartaco
Headquartered in Clover, SC, Spartaco is an independent provider of professional-grade battery-powered hydraulic cutting and crimping tools, specialty wiring/cabling installation tools, tree trimming/line clearance products, and high-performance lighting solutions used throughout power and gas utilities, broadband infrastructure, industrial/electrical, vegetation management, and military end markets. Spartaco brands include Jameson, Jameson Tactical Lighting, Huskie Tools, TiiGER, Bulldog Bender, and Ronin.
About Huskie Tools
Headquartered in Addison, IL, Huskie Tools is a leading provider of professional-grade utility lineman tools used extensively by power utilities, municipalities, energy cooperatives, and utility contractors. Dedicated to Safety, Performance, and Support; Huskie features the industry’s broadest range of battery-powered, hydraulic, and manual cutting and crimping tools used in overhead, underground, substation, transmission, and distribution projects.
About Jameson, LLC
Headquartered in Clover, SC, Jameson first introduced fiberglass layup sticks to the telecom industry in 1956. Since then, Jameson has become a leading provider of professional-grade tools supporting electrical and telecom cable installation and maintenance. Jameson features a broad range of tools and equipment for overhead and underground cable placement, underground locating, tree trimming/line clearance, wiring/splicing, tool storage, and high-performance lighting products.
"We welcome the Ronin team and their innovative product line to the Spartaco family. Ronin's battery-powered ascenders are a great addition to our portfolio of tools that we believe will deliver game-changing results for our customers, enabling them to work safer, easier, and more efficiently,” said Nick Skrobot, CEO of Spartaco.
"The Ronin team is excited to leverage the extensive resources available through Spartaco as we further expand accessibility to our powered ascenders. Together, we expect to provide even more value to our customers and end-users. We have known the Spartaco team for quite some time and look forward to our partnership with them,” stated Bryant Bertrand, Co-Founder & CEO of Ronin.
About Ronin
Headquartered in Placentia, CA, Ronin is a manufacturer of battery-powered ascenders and climbing accessories used predominantly in the telecommunications, arborist, utility, and military markets. Ronin’s battery-powered ascender devices help operators work safely at-height by easily ascending and descending towers and other structures with less strain and fatigue.
About Spartaco
Headquartered in Clover, SC, Spartaco is an independent provider of professional-grade battery-powered hydraulic cutting and crimping tools, specialty wiring/cabling installation tools, tree trimming/line clearance products, and high-performance lighting solutions used throughout power and gas utilities, broadband infrastructure, industrial/electrical, vegetation management, and military end markets. Spartaco brands include Jameson, Jameson Tactical Lighting, Huskie Tools, TiiGER, Bulldog Bender, and Ronin.
About Huskie Tools
Headquartered in Addison, IL, Huskie Tools is a leading provider of professional-grade utility lineman tools used extensively by power utilities, municipalities, energy cooperatives, and utility contractors. Dedicated to Safety, Performance, and Support; Huskie features the industry’s broadest range of battery-powered, hydraulic, and manual cutting and crimping tools used in overhead, underground, substation, transmission, and distribution projects.
About Jameson, LLC
Headquartered in Clover, SC, Jameson first introduced fiberglass layup sticks to the telecom industry in 1956. Since then, Jameson has become a leading provider of professional-grade tools supporting electrical and telecom cable installation and maintenance. Jameson features a broad range of tools and equipment for overhead and underground cable placement, underground locating, tree trimming/line clearance, wiring/splicing, tool storage, and high-performance lighting products.
Contact
Huskie Tools, LLCContact
Gregory Holmes
630-267-7595
www.huskietools.com
Tim Beed
Chief Business Development Officer
Phone: 800.346.1956
Email: tbeed@spartacogroup.com
Gregory Holmes
630-267-7595
www.huskietools.com
Tim Beed
Chief Business Development Officer
Phone: 800.346.1956
Email: tbeed@spartacogroup.com
Multimedia
Categories