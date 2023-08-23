Nova USA Wood Products Adds Reclaimed Tropical Hardwoods to Real Wood Solutions Product Line
Reclaimed Tropical Hardwoods Gain Increased Popularity for Large & Small Environmentally Conscious Projects
Portland, OR, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nova USA Wood Products has enhanced its premium line of Real Wood Solutions and accessories with the addition of reclaimed tropical hardwoods products. The descendants of European marine projects, all of Nova USA’s reclaimed tropical hardwoods are 100% FSC certified and available for the building of outdoor projects ranging from large construction applications to beams, posts and frames due to their superior strength and durability.
“Reclaimed tropical hardwoods have become increasingly popular among government agencies and environmentally-conscious builders, architects and homeowners looking to preserve forests, trees and existing wood supplies,” said Laurens van Kleef, Nova USA’s timbers & marine lumber program manager. “This includes giving a second chance to pre-used woods that normally would have been forgotten and left to deteriorate even though they offer the ideal building alternatives for both large and small exterior projects.”
“For instance, our reclaimed Angelique tropical hardwoods offer the same durability as new, freshly cut supplies, while boasting a gray patina that blends beautifully with many architectural designs. As a tropical wood expert, Nova USA is happy to support every purchase with in-depth installation, care and maintenance information,” added van Kleef.
Added to its inventory of tropical hardwoods last year, Nova now has a steady supply of reclaimed tropical hardwoods, which it sells to customers on a project-by-project basis.
For information on Nova USA Woods’ new line of reclaimed tropical hardwood products, please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com
