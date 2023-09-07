Honig Vineyard and Winery in Napa Valley Boosts Sustainable Viticulture with SolarCraft Solar Panel Installation

SolarCraft, serving Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, recently completed the installation of 184.4 kW DC solar electric power system at Honig Vineyard and Winery in Rutherford, Napa Valley. Honig will cut their electricity costs for many decades and reduce their dependency on increasingly volatile utility energy sources. Significantly reducing their carbon footprint will yield benefits for both their neighboring communities and their financial performance.