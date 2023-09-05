Workshops for Biodiversity: Protecting Biodiversity Through Awareness and Mainstreaming

Workshops for Biodiversity, a nonprofit organization, is gearing up for an exciting season ahead with an expanded series of workshops across Canada. Scheduled in cities like Montreal, Quebec City, Trois-Rivieres, Sherbrooke, and Drummondville these events aim to empower communities and organizations with the knowledge needed to protect our planet's biodiversity. With a two-fold mission of raising awareness and promoting mainstreaming, the organization seeks to enlighten minds about biodiversity.